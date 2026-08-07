Speculation surrounding the cognitive health of Donald Trump escalated on 3 August after an Oval Office address led a seasoned physical therapist to warn the president could be suffering from dementia and might soon refuse medical attention altogether.

In case you missed it, the 80-year-old commander-in-chief was announcing a new commission to support the spouses of military service members when viewers noticed a series of verbal missteps. Rumours regarding his well-being had already been circulating after staff reportedly accused him of intentionally letting his appearance deteriorate. This followed questions from critics about his alleged use of a 'diaper,' after a public blunder by aide Karoline Leavitt.

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Therapist Warns Trump May Refuse Medical Attention

TikTok user @Epistemiccrisis5, who claims to have 15 years of experience treating patients with cognitive decline, dissected footage of the speech online. Calling the televised appearance a 'terrible performance,' the practitioner alleged that Trump is showing clear symptoms of a serious condition.

'The treatment he gets at the beginning of every month are starting to not work anymore,' the user claimed in a video. 'My sources tell me that his meeting with a medical specialist at Camp David was a disaster. And he's probably not that far from just refusing medical attention altogether.' IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Oval Office Gaffes Fuel Trump Dementia Fears

During the broadcast, Trump appeared to stumble over his words, notably saying 'contraflic,' instead of 'conflict.' For a layperson, it might seem like a simple slip of the tongue. But according to the online therapist, this specific error is wild and deeply concerning.

'That is not a word,' the TikTok user explained. 'This is a characteristic symptom of frontotemporal dementia, known as neologisms, where the dementia patient starts to make up words because the atrophy of the frontal lobe is disrupting the language abilities.'

The White House continues to push back firmly against this narrative. Officials have repeatedly insisted that the president remains in good physical and mental health. This defence stands even after a highly publicised Mrs Doubtfire style makeover that left many observers baffled.

Physical Symptoms Worsen Trump Cognitive Health Rumours

Physical symptoms have only added fuel to the fire. Trump, who celebrated his 80th birthday in June, has been spotted recently with severe bruising and swelling on his hands. Unexplained swollen ankles and instances of him appearing to doze off during high-profile meetings have only intensified public scrutiny. Is it just the exhaustion of the office, or is something more systemic at play?

The verbal fumbles certainly extend beyond the Oval Office. Just weeks prior, Trump delivered remarks at a school in the Atlanta metropolitan area where he addressed the ongoing war against Iran, a conflict now dragging into its sixth month. Addressing a cheering crowd, he managed to bungle the name of a critical geopolitical chokepoint.

Hormuz Street Gaffe Deepens Trump Dementia Speculation

'We don't need the Hormuz Street, but we do it because we have to do it,' Trump told the audience. 'Because we can not let Iran have a nuclear weapon.'

The clip spread across social media rapidly. Left-wing commentator Vince Wilson questioned the gaffe on X, asking which city the street was located in. Others were far less restrained, with one user declaring the president had 'full blown dementia,' and mocking his supporters for dismissing the criticism.

When a world leader starts inventing geography, it sounds absolutely mad, and it is no wonder people are asking hard questions.