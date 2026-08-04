Donald Trump's hands have sparked a fresh round of health speculation after new photos from a public appearance in the US on 3 August showed the president's fingers looking swollen, discoloured and heavily made up.

According to users who dissected the images online, Trump's physical appearance has been a recurring fixation for both critics and supporters for years, from debates over his height and weight to the shade and distribution of his trademark tan.

The latest flare-up centres on close-up shots of his clasped hands, taken during his appearance earlier in the week, which have triggered alarm among some observers and weary eye-rolling among others who see yet another social media pile-on.

The photograph at the heart of this dust-up was widely shared on X, formerly Twitter, alongside the caption: 'Trump's hands appear to be rotting more than usual today.'

The wording was provocative by design. Within hours, replies stacked up from people poring over the image, zooming in on mottled patches, odd colouring and the shape of his fingers.

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In the picture, Trump's hands are locked together at chest level. Commenters claimed that the skin across the knuckles and fingers looked puffy, with darker areas that some interpreted as bruises.

One user wrote: 'Them looks swollen. That paint doesn't match his skin tone. What is even going on with that top thumb?' Another, less charitable voice added that the hands resembled 'lacquered stuffed sausages,' a phrase that was gleefully repeated as the photo bounced around timelines.

Others took aim at a longstanding obsession of Trump's opponents: the size and proportions of his hands.

'Short, fat little fingers, and little hands,' one person posted, folding the latest image neatly into years of running jokes about his anatomy. Another said he looked 'particularly swollen today. Face, neck, hands,' suggesting the concern was not limited to that single close-up.

Social Media Turns Trump's Hands Into a Health Rorschach

The fixation on Trump's hands quickly became a kind of Rorschach test for wider anxieties about his age and fitness, even though no medical evidence was presented to support any theory. As ever with Trump, the image was doing a lot of work on its own.

Not everyone was convinced there was anything sinister to see. Some users pushed back against the more lurid language and tried to ground the conversation in more mundane explanations.

One commenter suggested: 'Some people have hand bruising because of sun damage, and they work with their hands. They may be taking aspirin too.' Another, who said they were in their early seventies, argued: 'I'm only 71 and I get those bruises. I don't like Trump, but those bruises are from sun damage.'

That more measured note did little to stop the broader swirl of conjecture. In a familiar pattern, the absence of detailed, up-to-date information about Trump's health allowed rumours to flourish.

It is worth stressing that, beyond the single set of photographs and a flurry of social media commentary, there is no confirmed medical diagnosis regarding the condition of his hands, and speculation should be treated with caution.

Past Bruising Row and Official Explanation From Trump Camp

The previous questions over Trump's right hand had already forced the White House to respond during his time in office.

Discolouration was first noted several weeks after the November 2024 presidential election, when images showed a darkened patch on the back of his hand. The odd mark became such a talking point that aides were asked directly what had happened.

At the time, then press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the frenzy and said the bruising was down to handshaking. The explanation was straightforward enough. Trump, 80, was known for marathon greeting sessions with supporters and donors, and Leavitt framed the mark as routine wear and tear rather than anything more worrying. No alternative official account has been provided since.

The current wave of commentary arrives against a backdrop of wider intrigue about Trump's personal life.

Reports have suggested his marriage to Melania Trump is at one of its lowest points, 'for a disturbing reason,' though the details of that claim remain hazy and unverified. Fold in the scrutiny he attracted after being labelled 'gross' over his behaviour at Lindsey Graham's funeral, and it is not hard to see why even an unflattering close-up of his hands can become raw material for broader narratives about decline and judgement.

One commenter, trying to inject a lighter note into the debate over the latest images, joked that the marks might just be the result of overenthusiastic socialising. 'Must have been shaking lots of hands at the country club this weekend,' they wrote, implying that whatever was happening was more golf-club bruise than medical emergency.

Still, the phrase 'rotting hands' has now joined the long catalogue of online shorthand used to discuss Trump, fairly or not, without much nuance. As with so many episodes in his public life, the photograph has become less a medical question than a mirror for what people already believe about the man holding those much-argued-over hands.