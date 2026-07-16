Questions about Donald Trump's health have once again taken centre stage after a doctor featured on a political podcast claimed the president's condition could worsen before the end of his term.

The medical commentator analysed Trump's recent public appearances, pointing to moments involving his speech, movement and behaviour as reasons for concern. However, the assessment remains the doctor's personal interpretation, and no official medical report has confirmed the claims discussed during the interview.

Doctor Shares Concerns Over Trump's Public Appearances

During the podcast interview, the doctor, known online as Adam from Epistemic Crisis, was asked to assess Trump's recent public appearances and explain what visible changes could mean from a medical perspective.

The discussion focused on several clips that have circulated online, including moments in which Trump appeared to struggle with speech, movement and maintaining focus during public events.

The doctor claimed that the combination of these moments suggested a broader health concern, saying, 'he has a bunch of stuff going on at the same time'. He added that the president's condition appeared similar to that of patients he had treated during his medical career.

The guest also argued that Trump's public appearances reflected what he described as his 'actual medical status', while acknowledging that his conclusions were based on observation rather than access to Trump's private medical records.

Podcast Examines Speech and Movement Concerns

A major part of the discussion focused on Trump's physical movements, including clips showing him walking upstairs and appearing to pause during speeches.

The doctor analysed Trump's movement on stairs, saying he believed the footage showed signs of difficulty with balance and co-ordination. He described the situation as a possible indication of an increased risk of falls, though these interpretations were not supported by an official medical evaluation.

The podcast also examined moments in which Trump appeared to struggle with certain words during speeches. The doctor suggested that these incidents could indicate a speech issue, explaining that some medical conditions can affect a person's ability to pronounce familiar words correctly.

According to the guest, these moments were worth examining because they appeared repeatedly across different public appearances.

'This is the dementia symptom,' the doctor said during the discussion while presenting his own interpretation of Trump's behaviour. Medical professionals outside the podcast have not confirmed that Trump has dementia.

Doctor Predicts Trump May Not Finish His Term

Read more Pathologist Breaks Down Trump's 'Four-Fingered Grip' and Why It Suggests Cognitive Decline Pathologist Breaks Down Trump's 'Four-Fingered Grip' and Why It Suggests Cognitive Decline

The discussion reached its most significant point when the host asked the doctor whether he believed Trump could complete his presidential term.

The doctor responded, 'No, he's not going to make it to the end of his term,' before explaining that his prediction was based on what he described as multiple health risks.

He compared Trump's situation to other elderly patients he had encountered and said he believed several factors could create serious challenges. The doctor pointed to possible concerns involving falls, chronic conditions and physical decline.

He also added, 'That's my impression,' emphasising that his prediction was his own assessment rather than a confirmed medical forecast.

The doctor concluded the interview by saying he expected a major health event could occur soon, but his comments remain an individual opinion rather than a verified prediction.

The White House and Trump's representatives have not confirmed the doctor's claims about the president's health.