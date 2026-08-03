Donald Trump's closest allies in Washington are increasingly worried about his health, with one long-time confidant claiming the 80-year-old US president is 'deteriorating before our very eyes' as the war with Iran grinds through its fifth month.

Concerns over Trump's condition have been circulating quietly in Republican circles ever since he ordered military action against Iran, a conflict that has since come to dominate his second term in the White House.

According to reports, the prolonged crisis has not only reshaped his presidency but, in the view of some insiders, is starting to reshape the man himself.

The latest alarm was raised by veteran political commentator Andrew Neil, the former BBC and GB News broadcaster, who set out what he has been told by Trump-world sources.

Neil, who is 77, wrote that a 'close confidant' of the president, someone who sees Trump regularly in Washington, described both his physical health and mental stability as being in visible decline.

Quoting that source, Neil said 'Donald is deteriorating before our very eyes.' He said insiders were at a loss as to how to confront him about what they regard as a worsening situation, or even whether there is anything practical they can do.

Donald Trump, Iran and the Toll of a Long War

After months of relentless focus on Iran, a war Neil argues has taken a heavy toll on Trump's health as well as his reputation. It can be recalled that the conflict, which began five months ago, has become the defining issue of Trump's second term, overshadowing domestic policy and consuming the administration's attention.

Neil recounted one recent Oval Office meeting where the president, railing against Tehran's leadership, launched what he called an expletive-laden outburst. Trump allegedly labelled Iran's rulers 'scumbags' and 'lunatics' in a tirade that left some present uneasy about his state of mind.

'There is growing concern for his physical health and mental stability,' Neil wrote, relaying what he had been told in Washington. Another source, went further, claiming: 'His physical and mental health is in decline. Those around him don't know what to do about it. It can only get worse. He's 80 – and it's showing.'

According to Neil, age alone does not fully explain what his sources say they are seeing. He links the reported deterioration to Trump's mounting frustration with Iran's resilience. Months into the conflict, Tehran's regime has not buckled in the way some in Washington had apparently expected, and the absence of a clear victory is said to weigh heavily on the president.

Neil warned that the Iran war now risks defining Trump's presidency in a way he suggests is both politically and morally disastrous. He argued that Trump, 'through a mixture of stupidity and bravado,' appears on course to end up with a legacy he believes 'no president should wish to emulate,' adding that 'we will all be the poorer for it.'

None of these claims has been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation of any medical or cognitive issues.

Public Performances Mask Private Concerns Over Donald Trump

If those around Trump are worried, the president himself shows no sign of entertaining any suggestion of frailty. In recent hours, he appeared at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, the annual black-tie gathering of journalists, officials and celebrities, and reverted to one of his favourite themes: staying in power.

Speaking for a full hour, Trump joked repeatedly about defying constitutional limits and remaining in office beyond the permitted two terms. At one point, he told the room he intended to run for a fourth time, leaning into the provocation for an audience that has long been one of his preferred foils.

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'That's why tonight, to show just how much I care about the press and, I want to save your ratings,' he said, in remarks reported from the event, before delivering what he billed as a 'scoop.'

'I'm pleased to announce my intention to, and this is somewhat of a scoop, my intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States.'

He capped the moment by producing a 'Trump 2028' baseball cap, a prop designed to underline his message that he has no intention of stepping away from political life.

The joke, such as it was, ran into the hard fact that the US Constitution bars anyone from serving more than two terms in the presidency, making his talk of a third or fourth run performative rather than realistic.

Even so, the performance illustrates the jarring contrast at the heart of the current speculation. On stage, Trump is still projecting vigour and invincibility, trading on the same defiance that powered his political rise. Behind closed doors, if the insiders quoted by Andrew Neil are to be believed, a much older, more tired figure is struggling with the weight of a war that will not end on his terms.

Until the White House addresses the rumours directly or releases detailed medical information, the true state of the president's health will remain an open question, parsed from second-hand anecdotes, television appearances and the occasional unguarded moment.