Residents in southern Nigeria's Delta State claim an unidentified man woke inside a mortuary following a motorbike crash near Evwreni on Friday, 13 November 2026, before reportedly asking for a cigarette and a lighter.

The astonishing account swept across social media after video footage surfaced on Saturday, 14 November, showing the man standing upright amid jubilant locals with white powder dusting his face and torso while holding a lit cigarette.

According to an initial report published by Nigerian blog Linda Ikeji, bystanders believed the rider had died at the accident scene and transported him to a local mortuary, where he allegedly regained consciousness.

During the street celebration captured on camera, residents distributed puff-puff fried dough snacks whilst a woman told passers-by the man had woken inside the facility. However, neither the reported revival nor any formal clinical pronouncement of death has been independently verified as of Wednesday, 18 November.

With no named hospital, mortuary, or medical documentation confirming what transpired between the collision and the gathering, online sceptics and health observers have questioned whether the man was ever clinically dead.

Motorbike Crash in Nigeria Sparks Mortuary Awakening Claims

The account published by Ikeji on 14 November said that residents repeated the claim that he regained consciousness at the mortuary. Their account, rather than a documented statement from medical staff, remains the basis for the story. The video shows the man holding a cigarette, not his alleged request inside the mortuary.

One person is heard saying, 'You'll go for medical check up sha,' according to the original report. Whether the man followed that advice is unknown, as is the extent of any injuries sustained in the reported crash.

Residents are also seen distributing puff-puff, a fried dough snack popular in Nigeria. A woman handing out the food tells passers-by, according to the original report, that the man had woken in a mortuary. Another man is quoted agreeing, 'Yes O, he wake up for mortuary.' These statements describe what residents believed had happened.

The white powder has produced two different explanations. Some subsequent accounts describe it as a substance used to prepare bodies for burial. The earlier Nigerian report says residents applied powder during the celebrations, comparing the practice with the welcome given to a newborn.

Neither account establishes the powder's composition. Its presence on the man's skin does not prove that staff prepared him for burial. Describing it as 'corpse powder' would go beyond the available evidence.

Medical Questions Remain After Nigeria Motorbike Crash

The video has drawn expressions of gratitude and scepticism. On the original report, a commenter using the name Anti-simping questioned the account, writing, 'Maybe he was not actually dead'. Another commenter, lordoffashion, disputed the claim that the man had died and called for better knowledge of CPR.

The disagreement highlights a crucial distinction. Someone believed dead by witnesses at a crash scene has not necessarily been pronounced dead by a qualified medical professional. Available reporting does not establish who first assessed the man or whether any clinician was involved.

Nor does it identify the mortuary, any hospital linked to the incident or the people said to have transported him. Without those details, it would be unjustified to suggest that a particular medical worker or institution made a mistake.

The man's name, age and present condition have not been reliably established. The reported crash date and location come from local accounts, rather than an official accident record.