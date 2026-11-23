Indonesian authorities reported 24 deaths following a fire at a candy factory in Banten province, while rescue teams recovered 24 body bags containing human remains from the charred building. Forensic specialists are relying on DNA testing because the intensity of the blaze left the recovered remains unrecognisable through visual inspection.

The fire erupted on Saturday 21 November at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia facility inside the Pancatama Industrial Estate in Serang regency's Cikande district, roughly 50 kilometres (31 miles) west of the capital, Jakarta.

Flames tore through the three-storey building's offices and warehouses, destroying raw materials and equipment while sending thick black smoke into the sky. Police transferred the recovered remains to Banten Regional Police's Bhayangkara Hospital for postmortem examination by a Disaster Victim Identification team of forensic pathologists.

This continued as joint rescue crews resumed searching for dozens of unaccounted workers on Monday morning.

Forensic Teams Require Weeks for DNA Matching

Although presidential adviser Said Iqbal reported 24 deaths on Monday, the identification of individual victims remains incomplete. Officials said some body bags could contain remains belonging to more than one person, making forensic examination necessary to establish the identities of those recovered.

Wahyu Hidayati Dwi Palupi, a senior official in the National Police's Disaster Victim Identification division, explained during a Sunday news conference that the extreme heat of the blaze rendered visual identification impossible.

Forensic specialists are using DNA comparisons alongside fingerprint analysis and other identification techniques, depending on the condition of the recovered remains.

Palupi noted that the DNA identification process, using samples from relatives and the personal belongings of missing workers, could take two to three weeks. At the hospital's ante-mortem identification post on Monday, families submitted genetic samples and awaited updates.

Among the missing workers was Yani Maryani, whose family had been unable to contact her since the fire. Her niece, Kiki Pradinta, told Indonesian media that Maryani had worked at the factory since 2023 and had two young children.

The family was still waiting for confirmation of her whereabouts as rescue teams continued searching the damaged building. 'We are still struggling to believe this. We are thinking about her children. They haven't been told yet,' Maryani's sister Lina said, referring to Maryani's two children, aged 14 and 7.

Structural Instability Hampers Ongoing Search Efforts

After pausing on Sunday evening due to extreme heat and collapse risks, search operations resumed on Monday morning. The fire affected approximately 2,000 square metres of the factory building.

Teams previously located 17 body bags on the second floor of sector A3, six on the ground floor of sector A3, and one in sector A2.

Banten Search and Rescue Agency operations official Rizky Dwianto and Serang fire department operations chief Tubagus Mahfud detailed that 15 fire trucks fought the blaze for over 12 hours while crews worked cautiously amid collapsed structures and poor lighting.

Company Accounts for Staff and Safety Protocols

The PT Fonusa Agung Mulia factory is part of PT United Family Food, the Indonesian consumer goods company behind the Milkita confectionery brand. Chief Executive Officer Steven Erwin Wijaya stated that roughly 300 employees worked Saturday's shift.

The company's initial accounting identified 65 employees in the affected area. However, subsequent rescue agency updates confirmed that 29 people had been found safe, including five receiving hospital treatment, while approximately 30 remained missing as search operations continued.

Wijaya said the facility had functioning fire hydrants and regularly conducted evacuation drills with local firefighters. These claims have not yet been independently verified, as authorities continue investigating the fire and examining the factory's safety compliance.