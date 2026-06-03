It would take a great deal to gain the admiration of UFC CEO Dana White, something that is usually limited to household names like US President Donald Trump. Considering the business niche he is in, others who typically fall into that category are those from the mixed martial arts scene.

However, a new name has joined White's list—Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Having become a board member of Zuckerberg's company in June 2025, the 55-year-old businessman admitted to being genuinely impressed by the billionaire, ranking him alongside Trump, Jordan and even former boxing champion Mike Tyson, among others.

'Mark Zuckerberg might be the biggest killer I've ever met in my life (...) What I love about him is that the amount of money and success that he's had has not even slowed him down a bit,' White said when he spoke to Time. 'One of the most fascinating, absolute killers that I have ever met in my life,' the UFC boss added.

😳🔥 Dana White calls Mark Zuckerberg as the 'biggest k**ler' he has ever met in his life.



"I love k**lers. I've met Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson. All of them.



And Mark Zuckerberg is the biggest ki**er that I have ever met in my life."



via @TIME pic.twitter.com/dYs6RmknNL — Full Mount MMA (@MMAFullMount) June 1, 2026

Zuckerberg's MMA Journey Revisited

From his words alone, it is clear that White was referring to the business side of things rather than Zuckerberg's ability to compete physically in mixed martial arts. What may be less widely known is that the 42-year-old has been involved in martial arts for several years.

He began training in martial arts in 2020 and quickly became fascinated by the discipline. Zuckerberg then took things further, sparring with UFC champions and competing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) tournaments. One tournament where the Meta CEO made headlines was a BJJ competition in May 2023, where he won both a gold and a silver medal.

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Zuckerberg secured a gold medal in no-gi and a silver medal in gi, competing as a white belt. He was promoted to blue belt in July that same year, but Zuckerberg appeared eager for a greater challenge.

After getting a taste of BJJ, the business mogul set his sights higher, planning to transition to mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, those plans never materialised after Zuckerberg suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that required surgery in November 2023.

Despite that setback, Zuckerberg does not appear to have abandoned his interest in combat sports. After recovering from the ACL injury, the 42-year-old is reportedly back in training and has even shared training rounds with UFC bantamweight fighter Merab Dvalishvili, according to a report by Bloody Elbow.

Barring any further injuries, it is clear that Zuckerberg has not ruled out going deeper into mixed martial arts. However, despite his return to training, it remains unclear whether he will pursue his MMA ambitions and compete professionally.

Driven by Passion

Whether Zuckerberg reaches that goal remains to be seen. However, it is easy to understand why the Meta CEO's resilience and drive have earned White's admiration.

The competitive fire within Zuckerberg is evident, despite having already achieved enormous success. As such, it is unsurprising that he is being compared to Trump and Jordan, two global icons known for their relentless competitiveness.

Jordan etched his name into history through a legendary competitive drive, an obsession with winning, and a refusal to accept defeat. The NBA Hall of Famer demonstrated these traits repeatedly, which is why he is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

As for Trump, the US president's willingness to face critics head-on, navigate controversy and continue pushing forward regardless of public opinion highlights his own competitive instincts, despite the pressures that come with leading a nation.

For Zuckerberg, there is little doubt that he has proven himself a success in the business world. However, that success has involved making difficult and sometimes controversial decisions to ensure his company remained competitive.

The most recent controversy surrounding the Meta CEO was the decision to lay off workers as the company transitions towards artificial intelligence (AI). The layoffs, affecting roughly 10 per cent of Meta's global workforce, have left many former employees without jobs.

That decision was widely viewed as harsh, but amid rapidly evolving technological trends, Zuckerberg has made clear that the future lies in AI-driven automation. In that context, White's description of Zuckerberg as one of the 'absolute killers' appears to align with his business approach, even if it came at the cost of human labour.