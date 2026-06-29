Skywatchers across the UK are set for a standout celestial sight on the evening of 29 June, when the annual Strawberry Moon rises low and golden in the southern sky. Despite its sweet name, the full moon will not actually turn pink, but the combination of its unusually low path, warm hues and rich folklore makes this one of the most eye‑catching lunar events of the summer.

This year's June full moon blends astronomy, ancient tradition and astrology, turning a familiar astronomical event into one of the most talked‑about nights on the 2026 sky‑watching calendar. Here is what to know, from UK viewing times and how best to see it, to its astrological associations and some surprising background facts.

Strawberry Moon 2026: What It Is And When To Watch

The name 'Strawberry Moon' dates back centuries and has nothing to do with its colour. Despite its nickname, the Moon itself is not actually pink. Even so, the combination of its low position in the sky, warm golden glow, proximity to Antares and cultural significance makes this year's Strawberry Moon one of the most photogenic full moons of 2026.

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It originated with Indigenous communities in North America, particularly the Algonquin peoples, who used the June full moon to mark the brief strawberry harvesting season. Other cultures have given June's full moon names such as the Honey Moon, Mead Moon and Rose Moon, reflecting harvests, weddings and seasonal celebrations.

This year's Strawberry Moon reaches its full phase on the night of 29 June and will appear unusually low in the southern sky because it arrives just days after the summer solstice. Astronomers say this low position can make the Moon appear larger and take on warm golden, orange or reddish hues as its light passes through more of Earth's atmosphere, a visual effect known as atmospheric scattering.

For UK observers, the best time to watch is shortly after moonrise on 29 June, when the Moon sits close to the horizon. Moonrise varies slightly across the UK, but most observers can expect to see the Strawberry Moon appearing shortly after sunset, between around 9.30 p.m. and 10.30 p.m., depending on location.

Choosing a location with a clear southern view, away from tall buildings and bright city lights, will provide the best opportunity to enjoy the spectacle. This year is also noteworthy because the Strawberry Moon is a 'micromoon', meaning it occurs when the Moon is near its farthest point from Earth. Although it will appear slightly smaller than an average full moon, the so‑called 'Moon illusion' often makes it seem larger as it rises.

Astronomy And Astrology: Why This Strawberry Moon Stands Out

The evening offers another bonus for amateur astronomers. As the Moon climbs through the sky, it will pass near the bright red star Antares, often called the 'Heart of the Scorpion' because it marks the centre of the constellation Scorpius. The pairing creates a striking sight for anyone willing to stay up after sunset.

Beyond astronomy, the Strawberry Moon has long been associated with reflection, abundance and fresh beginnings. In astrology, this year's full moon falls in Capricorn, a sign linked with ambition, discipline and long‑term goals.

Astrologers believe the Capricorn–Cancer axis encourages people to balance professional aspirations with family life, making it a popular time for setting intentions, evaluating priorities and letting go of habits that no longer serve them. While astrology is a belief system rather than a science, many people enjoy using full moons as moments for mindfulness, journalling or meditation.

Whether you are drawn by science, folklore or spirituality, the 29 June Strawberry Moon offers something for many observers. It is a reminder that some of nature's most striking events require nothing more than a clear evening, a glimpse towards the horizon and a willingness to look up. Because the Moon sits lower in the sky than many other full moons, photographers often capture images with landmarks, trees or buildings in the foreground.

As Britain enjoys the long days of early summer, this full moon is expected to be one of the season's most memorable sights.