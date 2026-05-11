Supermodel Anok Yai has hit back at a major publication following a report that suggested she suffered a graphic and 'vile' bathroom emergency during the 2024 Met Gala. The 28-year-old Sudanese-American fashion icon, who is widely regarded as one of the most successful models in the industry, took to social media to address what she described as a malicious fabrication.

The controversy stems from a feature exploring the physical toll of high-fashion garments, which included a detailed account of a celebrity allegedly being forced to ruin a priceless jumpsuit to relieve herself.

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2024 Met Gala Toilet Rumour

The storm began when The Washington Post published a report interviewing stylist Mickey Freeman about the hidden struggles of gala attendance. Freeman recounted a story involving a client wearing an 'elaborate couture sheer mesh jumpsuit' embellished with Swarovski crystals.

He claimed that after the zipper broke, he was forced to sew the star into the outfit. The publication wrote: 'During the dinner, she was "swept up in the grandeur and excitement," had some drinks, and "completely forgot about the zipper situation," Freeman said.'

While Freeman did not name the individual, the publication used what it termed 'Detective Google' to suggest the description matched the custom Swarovski ensemble worn by Yai at the 2024 event. The suggestion quickly went viral, prompting a rare and pointed response from the 2025 Model of the Year, who is known for keeping a low profile.

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'Fact Check Next Time'

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 9 May, Yai slammed the report as an act of character assassination. 'I usually stay quiet and keep to myself,' she wrote, mentioning the publication and the writer.

'But how dare you misalign my character and imply that I ripped my outfit and peed on myself during the Met Gala of 2024! Fact check next time! Are you crazy?!' The model expressed her disbelief that such a prestigious publication would rely on digital guesswork to attach her name to a 'vile' anecdote.

Anok Yai via Instagram…..wtf is going on 😭😭😭????? pic.twitter.com/Ajckzej1oL — 🌙 (@navybih) May 10, 2026

Yai did not stop at a simple denial. She challenged the publication to provide any visual evidence of the alleged incident, 'If you find any photos of my outfit ripped or urine dripping down my leg, send it to me,' she stated.

She emphasised that the story was not only false but also an insult to the craftsmanship of the designers she collaborated with for the prestigious event. As reported by Us Weekly, Yai's 2024 look was actually a collaboration with stylist Carlos Nazario and Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, rather than Mickey Freeman. The garment in question was a historic piece of couture, featuring 98,000 hand-placed crystals and a train several metres long.

Publication Added a Correction in the Report

Under mounting pressure and a public outcry, the original report was updated to remove Yai's name. The publication acknowledged the error in a formal note attached to the article.

'Correction: A previous version of this story included the name of a model wearing an outfit that matched Mickey Freeman's description. On Sunday, Freeman said he did not work with this model. Her name has been removed,' the statement read. Despite the correction, the incident has raised serious questions regarding the ethics of speculative journalism.