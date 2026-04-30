Christina Downer, the sister of Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie, has been found dead, with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) now investigating her case as a homicide following weeks of uncertainty surrounding her disappearance.

The development marks a significant escalation in a case that began as a missing person report in December and has since drawn growing public attention after new allegations of digital manipulation and possible foul play emerged.

LAPD Reclassifies Case as Homicide

The LAPD has confirmed that Christina Downer's case has been reclassified from a missing person investigation to a homicide probe. While officials have not disclosed the cause or circumstances of her death, the shift in classification indicates that investigators now believe criminal activity may be involved.

The development was first reported by Entertainment Weekly, according to whom Jimmy Fowlie confirmed in a statement that the Los Angeles Police Department had informed his family that Christina Downer was 'no longer alive' and that the case had officially transitioned into a homicide investigation.

Authorities have not released further forensic details or named any suspects at this stage. The investigation remains ongoing, with police continuing to gather evidence and assess leads. Members of the public have been urged to come forward with any relevant information.

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Jimmy Fowlie Confirms Family Update

Jimmy Fowlie, a writer known for his work on Saturday Night Live since 2022, publicly confirmed the development in a statement shared on social media. He said the family had been informed by police that Christina Downer was 'no longer alive', describing the update as a devastating turning point in their search.

Fowlie also expressed that the family's focus has now shifted from finding her safe return to seeking truth and accountability. He shared that Downer was deeply loved and called for information to be directed to law enforcement as the investigation continues.

Timeline of Disappearance and Last Known Contact

Christina Downer was first reported missing in December, with initial police information suggesting she had last been contacted in late November. However, this timeline has since come under scrutiny following claims raised by Fowlie that her phone and social media accounts may have been compromised in the period leading up to and after her disappearance.

Investigators are now reviewing digital activity linked to her accounts as part of the wider homicide investigation. The possibility that communications may have been manipulated or misused is being considered, although police have not publicly confirmed these claims.

Allegations of Phone and Social Media Compromise

In statements shared by the family, Fowlie alleged that Downer's digital accounts may have been accessed by another individual. He suggested that messages were sent from her phone in an attempt to create the impression that she had chosen to go 'off the grid'.

These claims have not been independently verified by authorities, but they have become part of the broader narrative surrounding the case as investigators examine all available evidence. The LAPD has not commented on any specific technical findings related to her devices or online activity.

Ongoing Investigation as Police Seek Information

The LAPD has confirmed that the case remains active and is being treated as a homicide investigation. Officials have not released details regarding potential suspects or motives, and no arrests have been announced.

Jimmy Fowlie has asked the public to direct any information relevant to Christina Downer's disappearance and death to the police. He also stated that he is stepping back from social media due to the emotional impact of the situation, while encouraging continued awareness of the case as investigators work to establish what happened in the weeks leading up to her death.