For many Americans, early retirement remains a financial goal. Strong market gains and growing retirement account balances have encouraged some workers to reassess when they can afford to leave the workforce.

Normally, withdrawing money from a 401(k) or other retirement account before age 59½ triggers a 10% early withdrawal penalty. However, the IRS provides exceptions that may allow some people to access those funds sooner.

Two of the most widely discussed options are the Rule of 55 and the 72(t) exception. Both can help eligible savers access retirement money before the standard retirement age, although financial advisers say the rules require careful planning.

Understanding the 72(t) Exception

The 72(t) rule allows Americans to withdraw money from certain retirement accounts before age 59½ without paying the usual 10% penalty. To qualify, account holders must take what the IRS calls 'substantially equal periodic payments.' These withdrawals must continue for at least five years or until the account holder reaches age 59½, whichever period is longer.

The rule can apply at virtually any age, but advisers caution that it is not a simple strategy. Rob Burnette, an investment adviser representative and professional tax preparer at Outlook Financial Center, said the provision allows people to access qualified retirement accounts before age 59½ without the early withdrawal penalty. However, he noted that the process is often more complicated than many expect. The challenge lies in calculating the payments correctly. The IRS permits several calculation methods, and even a small error can create significant consequences.

Aaron Ulrich, owner of Integra Financial Planning, said inaccurate calculations could potentially jeopardise the penalty-free treatment and result in penalties being applied retroactively. Another drawback is the lack of flexibility. Once payments begin, they generally cannot be altered, paused or stopped. Changes may trigger penalties dating back to the first withdrawal. Because of these restrictions, advisers often view 72(t) as a specialised option rather than a mainstream retirement strategy.

What Is the Rule of 55?

For workers approaching retirement age, the Rule of 55 may provide a more flexible alternative. The rule allows eligible individuals to make penalty-free withdrawals from their current employer's 401(k) plan if they leave their job during or after the calendar year in which they turn 55. Unlike the 72(t) exception, there is no requirement to commit to a fixed withdrawal schedule.

Jaime Eckels, a partner at Plante Moran Wealth Management, said the Rule of 55 gives individuals greater flexibility because they can adjust or pause withdrawals without violating IRS requirements.

However, eligibility remains limited. The rule generally applies only to the 401(k) linked to the employer from whom the worker recently separated. It does not usually extend to old workplace retirement plans or IRAs. Certain public safety employees, including police officers and firefighters with qualifying plans, may become eligible at age 50.

Who Might Consider These Options?

Financial advisers stress that neither rule is suitable for everyone. Ulrich said the 72(t) exception may make sense for a relatively small group of people with substantial retirement balances and a clear plan for long-term income. The Rule of 55 may be more relevant for workers who leave employment in their mid-50s and need access to retirement savings before reaching age 59½.

Read more Inside the Republican Plan To Raise the Retirement Age to 69 To Salvage Social Security Inside the Republican Plan To Raise the Retirement Age to 69 To Salvage Social Security

In some situations, these provisions may also help individuals who unexpectedly lose their jobs and need access to funds while transitioning to a new phase of life. Even so, advisers often encourage clients to explore alternative sources of income before turning to retirement accounts.

Alternatives Worth Exploring First

Many financial planners recommend building multiple savings pools throughout a career. These may include emergency savings, retirement accounts, taxable investment accounts, Roth accounts, and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). Taxable brokerage accounts can sometimes offer a tax-efficient source of income. Long-term capital gains may be taxed at lower rates than ordinary income, depending on an individual's circumstances.

Roth IRAs can also provide flexibility because contributions are made with after-tax money and can generally be withdrawn without penalties. HSAs may offer another option. Individuals who have saved receipts for qualified medical expenses may be able to reimburse themselves tax-free, even years after the original expense occurred. According to Eckels, having multiple savings vehicles can provide greater flexibility when planning for retirement or unexpected financial needs.