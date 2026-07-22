Daniel Siad, a modelling scout whose name appeared thousands of times in files linked to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been found dead at his home in the Paris suburb of Colombes before French investigators had the opportunity to question him.

The Nanterre prosecutor's office confirmed that the 69-year-old was discovered on Monday and said an investigation into the cause of death has been opened, with an autopsy due to take place.

Siad's alleged connections to Epstein erupted following the publication of an investigation on 18 July. Siad had also recently given media interviews denying any knowledge of Epstein's abuse of young women and girls. His death now leaves investigators unable to question a man whom victims and campaigners believed could have provided important information about Epstein's network.

Daniel Siad's Death Ends Chance for Police Questioning

French prosecutors have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding Siad's death beyond confirming that an investigation is under way. No cause of death has been announced, and authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected. Until the autopsy is completed, the facts surrounding his death remain unconfirmed and should be treated with caution.

Siad's name featured thousands of times in the US government's release of Epstein-related files. Although his repeated appearances in those records drew public attention, they do not in themselves establish criminal wrongdoing.

An Epstein survivor, identified only as Anya, previously said that Siad introduced her to Epstein.

'It was a complete set-up,' she said, describing Siad as 'essentially a professional trafficker'.

One email released in the Epstein files also showed Siad writing to Epstein in broken English, saying, 'In This busyness I feel like fisherman some time I cache quick, some time no fish'.

Ahead of the BBC's latest investigation, Siad's lawyer said he was unavailable for comment.

In a separate interview, Siad denied knowing that women introduced to Epstein were being abused.

'I trusted him, I believed this guy is a professional person,' he said.

Beyond his alleged links to Epstein, Siad had also become the subject of several criminal complaints in France, including rape allegations first filed in February. He consistently denied the accusations, telling BFMTV in May, 'I have never raped anyone in my life.'

Victims Fear Daniel Siad Took Critical Epstein Information With Him

For women involved in the French investigation, Siad's death represents more than the loss of a suspect. They say it has also closed off a potential source of evidence.

A former model who gave a deposition to French police in June said that investigators had never questioned Siad despite the allegations against him.

'An important link in the chain has just vanished into thin air, without there even having been a chance to recover the information Daniel Siad might have possessed, given that he was never questioned,' she said.

She added that years had already been lost and warned that investigative leads risked disappearing altogether.

'Too much time has been lost... and it is yet another way for the leads to go cold. I hope we won't have to wait another seven years to see his home searched, even though I think it is already too late.'

Lawyers representing alleged victims expressed similar frustration, arguing that the pace of the French investigation had prevented authorities from questioning Siad before his death.

Anne-Claire Le Jeune, who is part of a legal team from the NGO Innocence en Danger that has pushed for a French investigation into Epstein since 2019, said victims had been denied an important opportunity to seek answers.

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'My clients found the strength to break a particularly heavy silence, given Daniel Siad's ties to Jeffrey Epstein,' she said. 'They faced every stage of the proceedings with remarkable courage.'

She added that it was 'deeply regrettable that the slow pace of the investigation resulted in his death before he could be questioned or taken into police custody, thereby depriving the victims of a crucial step in their pursuit of truth and justice.'

For investigators, the autopsy may answer how Daniel Siad died. For alleged victims hoping he would eventually face police questioning about his relationship with Epstein, however, another question may now remain unanswered.