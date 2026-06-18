New details about Jeffrey Epstein's final weeks in custody suggest the disgraced financier may have made multiple attempts to take his own life before he was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019.

According to accounts cited in a newly reported investigation, prison staff discovered homemade nooses fashioned from bedsheets and other fabric inside his cell, raising fresh questions about how warning signs were handled before his death.

At the time, Epstein was awaiting trial on federal child sex trafficking charges at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center when he was found unresponsive in his cell on 10 August 2019. Authorities ruled his death a suicide, but the circumstances surrounding it have fuelled years of public speculation and conspiracy theories that he's alive.

The latest claims come from Nicolas Tartaglione, a former police officer and convicted murderer who briefly shared a cell with Epstein before the financier's death. Speaking to The New York Times, Tartaglione alleged that Epstein had repeatedly discussed suicide and made several apparent attempts in the weeks leading up to his death.

According to Tartaglione, Epstein asked him how to make a noose shortly after arriving in custody in July 2019. At the time, Epstein had spent less than two weeks in jail and had recently been denied bail.

Tartaglione claimed he later witnessed multiple incidents that convinced him Epstein was trying to end his life. In one case, he allegedly discovered a bedsheet tied to a grate above the cell window. In another, he said he found a homemade noose hidden beneath Epstein's mattress after becoming suspicious of his behaviour.

Epstein's Cell Reportedly Contained Multiple Homemade Nooses

The most serious incident reportedly occurred on 22 July 2019, when Tartaglione said he found Epstein lying motionless on the floor with a strip of orange fabric around his neck.

Epstein initially alleged that Tartaglione had attacked him. However, an internal prison investigation later cleared his cellmate of wrongdoing.

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Documents reviewed by reporters reportedly show prison officials treated the incident as a possible suicide attempt. One internal memo stated that officers responded to Epstein's cell shortly after 1.27 am and found him on the floor breathing heavily.

The report quoted a correctional officer who wrote that Epstein claimed his cellmate had been harassing him and attempting to kill him.

Following the incident, Epstein was transported on a stretcher to a specialised prison unit and placed under observation before later being put on suicide watch.

Additional testimony appears to support Tartaglione's account. Another inmate, Peter Bright, reportedly told investigators that Tartaglione had described the earlier incidents involving homemade nooses shortly after Epstein's death.

New Scrutiny Falls On Epstein Suicide Procedures

The investigation also highlighted alleged failures inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center during Epstein's detention.

According to The New York Times, Epstein was at times left alone despite guidance suggesting he should have been monitored more closely after the July incident. The newspaper also reported concerns that evidence recovered from his cell was not catalogued carefully, creating confusion that later fuelled public suspicion about what happened.

After interviewing inmates and reviewing records, however, the publication reportedly concluded that administrative mistakes and procedural failures contributed to many of the unanswered questions surrounding the case.

Attention has also returned to a note allegedly written by Epstein before his death. The document was released through court proceedings last month.

In the handwritten message, Epstein appeared to complain about investigators and the criminal case against him. The note included statements claiming authorities had spent months investigating him and had 'found nothing.'

The message also contained references to choosing when to say goodbye and ended with the phrases 'NO FUN' and 'NOT WORTH IT!!'

According to reports, the note was discovered by another inmate after Epstein was found unresponsive with fabric around his neck.

While the latest accounts provide new insight into Epstein's final weeks, many aspects of his death remain debated. The newly reported claims rely heavily on witness testimony and previously undisclosed prison records. It's also worth noting that several of the allegations did not come from new official findings regarding the circumstances of Epstein's death.