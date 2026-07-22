A new Trump gold coin was put under the microscope on US television, as Pawn Stars frontman Rick Harrison told viewers in New York that the Donald Trump commemorative 'Trump Gold Coin' now on sale is mostly copper and not made of real gold at all.

The design features a gold-coloured $1 coin stamped with Trump's image on one side and a stylised eagle on the other, and has been heavily promoted online as a patriotic keepsake tied to the run-up to America's 250th anniversary. The president began marketing the limited-edition pieces as 'gold' coins, prompting curiosity from political supporters, bullion buyers and casual collectors alike.

Harrison, 61, joined Newsmax's Wake Up America Weekend to give a blunt valuation. Presented with the Trump gold coin on-air, he warned viewers that, in strictly metal terms, it is 'gold-tone' only. The coin, he said, is in fact around 88 per cent copper, with none of the intrinsic bullion value some buyers might assume from the branding.

Host Andrew Craft, 34, appeared taken aback by that figure, telling Harrison he was 'shocked' to learn the composition. Craft pressed him on whether the Trump coin might nonetheless 'sell like gangbusters' as a collectible, given the intense loyalty of the president's base and the growing appetite for political memorabilia in US election years.

Trump Gold Coin and the Question of Real Value

Commemorative issues featuring political figures are hardly new in US numismatics, but genuine gold circulation coins have been out of production for more than a century. What has changed is the way political branding collides with modern marketing techniques, making it easy for a 'gold' tagline to blur the line between precious-metal investment and novelty purchase.

Harrison leaned into that distinction. He stressed that the biggest player in the collectible coin market remains the United States Mint, which produces officially sanctioned commemoratives with clearly published specifications. By contrast, the Trump gold coin being hawked on television and online falls into the broader category of privately marketed tokens.

Even so, he did not dismiss its prospects outright. 'I think this will be highly collectible,' Harrison said, arguing that a politically charged design gives the piece a built-in audience beyond traditional coin enthusiasts. In his view, that dual market numismatists on one side, die-hard Trump fans on the other could support healthy demand, at least in the near term.

Harrison also addressed a long-running debate in currency design, noting that many purists object to portraying a living person on money. He pointed to a historical precedent from the 1920s, when a coin marking the 150th anniversary of the United States depicted then-president Calvin Coolidge. Whatever purists think, he implied, the practice is not entirely without precedent.

When Craft floated the idea that the Trump gold coin might one day rival the world's most coveted rarities, Harrison was careful to dampen expectations. He cited the famous 'eagle coin,' described as the planet's most precious coin and said to command around $30 million, as a reminder of how rare true blue-chip pieces are. Comparing today's political token with that kind of numismatic royalty, he suggested, is a stretch.

How the Trump Gold Coin Could Appreciate

Craft pushed the hypothetical further, asking whether, '95, 96 years from now,' the Trump gold coin could dramatically appreciate in value in the way the great rarities have. Harrison replied that most serious buyers will likely send examples for professional grading, where they are assessed on a 70-point scale. Only flawless, grade-70 pieces tend to command top prices over time.

In other words, if the Trump gold coin is to gain serious value, it will be because perfectly preserved, third‑party graded specimens become scarce, not because of the underlying metal. That is a subtle but crucial distinction that less experienced buyers may miss amid the patriotic sales pitch and references to 'gold.'

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Harrison did, however, praise the visual design. The reverse shows an eagle clutching an olive branch in one talon and arrows in the other. The bird's head, he pointed out, faces the olive branch rather than the weapons, a symbolic nod toward seeking peace before war. For collectors, such small details can help a design stand out, particularly when paired with a high-profile political figure on the obverse.

Craft linked the issue to 'America 250,' the wider commemoration of the United States' 250th anniversary, suggesting the coin was 'another cool token' in a year‑round celebration that stretches well beyond the Fourth of July. That framing positions the Trump gold coin not just as campaign‑adjacent merchandise but as part of a broader wave of anniversary-themed memorabilia.

From the official side, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has framed the coin in lofty language, describing it as a celebration of 'the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.' In his words, the Trump coins are meant to honour 'the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism.'

Still, nothing about the long-term value of the Trump gold coin is confirmed, and future prices remain speculative at best. With its copper core, glossy finish and heavy political signalling, the piece sits somewhere between serious numismatic item and partisan souvenir. Buyers tempted by the 'gold' label would be wise to read the small print before assuming it belongs in the same conversation as the world's great coins.