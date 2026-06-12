A German model who disappeared in 2015 at the age of 22 has returned to public attention after newly surfaced references in Epstein-related documents allegedly linked her to a modelling scout who once messaged Jeffrey Epstein, saying, 'You will love her.'

The woman, identified only as Michele, has not been seen since she went missing from her family home in Germany in September 2015, and authorities have not confirmed any connection between her disappearance and Epstein or his associates.

But while Michele's name has reportedly appeared in that material, investigators have not established that she met Epstein, and no formal link between him and her disappearance has been verified.

Missing Model Who Vanished in Epstein Files

Michele's case had largely remained dormant in public discussion for years, treated as an unresolved missing person investigation in Germany. She was working in modelling at the time of her disappearance and had reportedly travelled internationally, including to Dubai.

After 2015, however, there were no confirmed sightings or publicly verified updates on her whereabouts.

The latest interest was triggered after German media reported that a modelling scout, identified as Daniel Siad, had been referenced in Epstein-related communications, per The Sun.

Siad is alleged to have forwarded photographs and personal details of models to Epstein, alongside comments promoting their suitability for recruitment. Among those references, according to the report, was Michele's name, accompanied by the phrase reportedly sent to Epstein: 'You will love her.'

Siad is currently under investigation in France on suspicion of involvement in activities connected to trafficking allegations linked to Epstein's wider network. He denies wrongdoing. At the same time, there has been no court ruling establishing criminal liability in relation to the claims made against him in connection with Michele or other individuals.

Importantly, investigators have not confirmed that Michele ever met Epstein, and there is no evidence publicly presented by law enforcement linking her disappearance directly to him. Epstein himself died in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Family Questions Remain Unanswered

Michele's family has continued to live with uncertainty since her disappearance.

Her mother, speaking in comments reported by media outlets, said: 'I think she's no longer alive. Something was done to her.' No official conclusion has been reached regarding her fate.

Read more Virginia Giuffre's Memoir 'The Nobody Girl' Reveals Threats Kept Some Epstein Victims' Names Hidden Virginia Giuffre's Memoir 'The Nobody Girl' Reveals Threats Kept Some Epstein Victims' Names Hidden

Former associates of Epstein contacted by journalists during recent reporting said they did not recognise Michele's name, further adding to the ambiguity surrounding the alleged reference in the files. The lack of corroborating testimony has left key aspects of the story unverified, despite fresh public interest.

Epstein-related investigations have, in recent years, expanded across multiple jurisdictions, examining the roles of assistants, intermediaries, and recruiters who allegedly helped facilitate contact with young women. Some communications recovered from his estate have shown extensive correspondence about modelling opportunities and introductions, though the meaning and context of individual references often vary and are not always indicative of direct involvement.

In Michele's case, however, the available information remains fragmentary. What is known is that she vanished in September 2015 after being last seen in Germany. What remains unclear is whether her modelling work abroad played any role in her disappearance, or whether the newly surfaced references showed she's one of Epstein's victims.

The documents may have reintroduced Michele's name into public view, but they have not yet answered the question that has lingered for more than a decade.