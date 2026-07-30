Donald Trump's eldest son is facing severe backlash after a prominent political analyst accused him of exploiting his father's presidency for unprecedented financial gain. Writing on Sunday, journalist Paul Waldman argued that Don Jr. has embarked on a 'desperate' spree of cash grabs simply to mirror the notoriously transactional nature of the president.

To recall, the sweeping critique follows a string of lucrative and ethically questionable business moves by the president's son since his father returned to the White House. Lax regulatory frameworks have seemingly allowed the Trump family to secure massive financial windfalls across various industries over recent years, sparking renewed scrutiny over severe conflicts of interest within the current administration and raising concerns about foreign influence.

Waldman did not mince words in his assessment of the unfolding situation. He declared that the younger Trump has secured his position as perhaps the 'most distasteful and ethically compromised presidential relative in American history.' The analyst added that no one who came before could 'hold a candle' to this level of blatant profiteering and sheer moral repugnance.

How Don Jr. Built an Empire of Questionable Deals

At the centre of this controversy is World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency venture closely tied to the president's inner circle. Recent reports indicate that a United Arab Emirates official secretly injected half a billion dollars into the company. Such a massive influx of foreign capital raises immediate alarms about geopolitical influence peddling and national security risks.

The financial entanglement does not stop with digital currency or foreign investments. The president's son has also heavily aligned himself with 1789 Capital. According to Waldman, this particular investment firm directly profits from companies that 'just happen to benefit from government policy.' It is a wildly convenient and highly profitable setup for someone who maintains a direct line to the Oval Office and holds sway over conservative political movements.

On top of these corporate ventures, the younger Trump has taken on highly visible roles as a paid adviser for Kalshi and Polymarket. Both of these entities operate as prominent online gambling and prediction platforms. These are heavily regulated industries that hinge entirely on federal oversight and shifting legislative moods.

Having the son of the sitting president formally on the payroll is certainly an aggressive corporate strategy. The sheer scale of this stuff is enough to make traditional ethics watchdogs dizzy with concern.

The Tragic Reason Don Jr. Keeps Chasing Extreme Wealth

But the most compelling part of the recent analysis is not the itemised list of questionable business dealings. It is the psychological motivation Waldman attributes to this relentless pursuit of capital. The veteran journalist suggested that the younger Trump is not just chasing money for the sake of luxury. Instead, he is engaging in a performative display of shameless corruption designed exclusively for an audience of one.

If he keeps this up, Waldman wrote in his scathing review, he will eventually be able to proudly say to the president, 'See Dad, I am just as greedy and corrupt as you!'

Read more How Did Glen Hansard Die? Reluctant Actor Won an Oscar Before Tragic Death at 56 How Did Glen Hansard Die? Reluctant Actor Won an Oscar Before Tragic Death at 56

It is a remarkably bleak read on a very public family dynamic. The underlying drive to mirror a parent's most controversial traits simply to secure their fleeting attention borders on modern tragedy. Yet the ultimate outcome of this relentless financial hustle is painted as far more pathetic than triumphant. Is this entire shadow empire just a mad, desperate plea for a pat on the back from a man who famously demands absolute loyalty but rarely returns it?

Waldman ended his blistering column with a brutal reality check regarding the actual relationship between the two men. The president, he noted, remains 'indifferent' to his son's elaborate efforts to impress him. To hammer this devastating point home, the analyst reminded his readers of a deeply personal slight that speaks volumes about their familial bond. The sitting president could not even be bothered to attend his eldest son's wedding.