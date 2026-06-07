Tens of thousands of New York Knicks fans expecting to pack the streets of Midtown Manhattan on 8 June 2026 woke to a blunt announcement: the outdoor watch party outside Madison Square Garden was cancelled, not because of the weather but because of the President of the United States.

President Donald Trump's decision to attend Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals, accepted at the invitation of Knicks owner James Dolan, has triggered one of the most extensive security operations ever mounted around a professional sporting event in New York City. Trump will become the first sitting president in history to attend an NBA Finals game — a landmark moment that has come at a direct cost to the tens of thousands of fans who had planned to celebrate outside the arena. The NYPD officially cancelled the scheduled outdoor watch party for Game 3 in coordination with the US Secret Service.

A City That Has Been Here Before — and Barely

The cancellation did not emerge from a vacuum. An estimated 6,500 people attended the watch party outside MSG during Game 2 on Friday, 5 June, as the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 105–104 to take a 2–0 series lead. What followed was far from peaceful. The NYPD reported that the crowd grew increasingly rowdy, spilling into streets and blocking traffic along 7th and 8th Avenues between 31st and 35th Streets, with multiple people spotted climbing on food vendor carts, light poles, and subway entrances.

Twenty-nine-year-old Karely Reyes, of Queens, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration for allegedly punching a police officer, who suffered facial lacerations requiring medical treatment. In total, 26 people were taken into custody, 17 arrested and charged, and nine others released with criminal court summonses. Among those arrested for selling counterfeit merchandise, one person was found in possession of a loaded firearm.

The NYPD had already recommended against the watch parties before the Finals began, after similar gatherings during the Eastern Conference Finals drew large crowds and multiple arrests. The department reversed course for the Finals. After Game 2, it reversed course again — this time permanently.

The Knicks have reportedly canceled all Game 3 watch parties outside MSG due to President Donald Trump's attendance.



A hard closure is expected around Madison Square Garden, with no watch parties, vehicle access or pedestrian traffic permitted in the secured area, according to… pic.twitter.com/F8ZUo9W7iO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 7, 2026

A Presidential Visit That Changed Everything

Trump confirmed his attendance from the Oval Office on 5 June. 'I've been a Knick fan for a long time, and I'm also a Jim Dolan fan,' he said. 'He's got a team that's amazing. The answer is yes, he's invited me, I'm going.'

Trump will also be the first sitting president to attend any NBA game since Barack Obama watched the Chicago Bulls on opening night in 2015. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver welcomed the visit. 'President Trump is very much a New Yorker,' Silver said. 'I'm thrilled another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knicks team.' The Knicks, hunting their first championship since 1973, have not been this close to a title in over half a century.

Inside the Security Lockdown

The scale of the operation is commensurate with a presidential protection detail, not a basketball game. Hundreds of Secret Service officers and agents are deployed for Monday alongside thousands of NYPD personnel, according to Reuters.

The Knicks released an official memo on Saturday, 6 June, confirming that MSG will operate in tandem with the Secret Service to ensure a 'safe and enjoyable' experience. A strict no-bag policy is in effect, with fans instructed to limit personal items to 'an absolute minimum' and warned that no storage will be available at the venue for prohibited items. The Knicks and Secret Service are strongly encouraging guests to arrive at least two hours before the 20:30 tip-off.

Read more Massive $1.5 Million UFC Freedom 250 Packages Sell Rapidly for Exclusive Seats on Trump's White House Lawn Massive $1.5 Million UFC Freedom 250 Packages Sell Rapidly for Exclusive Seats on Trump's White House Lawn

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has confirmed he will attend Game 3, seated in an entirely separate section from the president and paying for his own ticket. The prospect of a progressive Democratic mayor and a Republican president sharing the same building on the most significant Knicks night in a generation has added a layer of political theatre to an already charged evening.

Despite the plaza cancellation, the NYPD confirmed it is working to establish alternative watch party locations, though no specific venues had been announced by Sunday morning. City Hall spokesman Sam Raskin had previously suggested it was 'not a matter of if the parties will happen, but where.'

For the first time in the history of the NBA Finals, the biggest obstacle between fans and their team's homecoming game is not a ticket price – it is a presidential security perimeter.