He was the man millions loved to hate on MTV's The Hills, famous for spinning tabloid drama, fueling explosive rumours, and playing the ultimate reality TV villain.

Now, Spencer Pratt is eyeing a brand-new role: mayor of America's second-largest city, Los Angeles. What started as a head-turning announcement in January has morphed into a full-blown political earthquake.

The 42-year-old former publicist and Celebrity Big Brother contestant has steadily climbed the polls, transforming himself from a political outsider into a dead-serious contender who is currently threatening to topple the city's political establishment.

Angelenos will cast their votes in the primary election to determine Los Angeles' next mayor on Tuesday.



Voters will have 14 candidates to choose from in a race that includes incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and reality TV personality Spencer Pratt.



Read more: https://t.co/o9rsAwynYF — ABC News (@ABC) June 2, 2026

A Razor-Thin Three-Way Dead Heat

With the non-partisan primary election arriving on Tuesday, a bombshell UC Berkeley-LA Times poll released Thursday confirms that Pratt is locked in a razor-thin, three-way dead heat.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is clinging to a narrow lead with 26% support among likely voters. Progressive City Council member Nithya Raman is hot on her heels at 25%. Right behind them? Spencer Pratt at 22%.

Under LA's election rules, if any candidate captures 50% or more of the vote on Tuesday, they win the mayor's seat outright. If no one hits that magic threshold, the top two candidates will advance to a high-stakes, head-to-head general election showdown in November.

The LA mayoral race just got a lot more interesting.



New data shows Spencer Pratt surging late and closing in on Karen Bass as voters head to the polls. Could Los Angeles be on the verge of a political shocker?



Photo via Reuters pic.twitter.com/X04Q2LfHTX — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) June 2, 2026

Out of the Ashes of the Pacific Palisades

Read more Erika Kirk Endorsement: Charlie's Widow Backs Spencer Pratt Despite MAGA Snub Erika Kirk Endorsement: Charlie's Widow Backs Spencer Pratt Despite MAGA Snub

Whether that high-profile nod will help or harm Pratt remains a massive question mark. Los Angeles County is a deep-blue stronghold where nearly 65% of voters backed Democratic opponent Kamala Harris in the last presidential election. Because of this, Pratt has actively tried to distance himself from national partisan politics, focusing his message entirely on local fury.

For Pratt, the political is deeply personal. His run for office comes just one year after he lost his own home in the devastating 2025 Los Angeles wildfires—some of the deadliest and most destructive blazes in the city's history.

The Gloves Come Off in City Hall

As the clock ticks down to Tuesday's primary, the gloves have officially come off. Mayor Karen Bass launched a blistering attack on Pratt's credentials at a recent campaign event, calling into question his life experience.

'It's not just that he has no experience in city government. I don't know that he's ever held a job in his life other than to be a reality TV star,' Bass fired back on Monday. 'I think he doesn't know the issues. He's operating out of anger.'

Raman has been equally dismissive, openly dubbing Pratt an anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist and stating that he 'is not offering a realistic solution' to the massive crises gripping the city.

Pratt, however, is leaning directly into the criticism, framing his lack of political background as his greatest asset.

'I may not have the experience, but I have the common sense to say this is not working,' Pratt shot back in a recent interview. Meanwhile, his campaign team is strictly denying persistent rumours that the entire mayoral run is a stunt designed to produce a future reality TV show.

The Entertainment Takeover of Modern Politics

Whether voters view him as a genuine saviour or a celebrity distraction, media experts say Pratt's background gives him a dangerous edge in a culture where politics and entertainment have completely merged. After all, California is the state that gave the world Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

'The audience has now been accustomed to want to be entertained,' says Marty Kaplan, a professor of entertainment, media, and society at USC. 'A candidate who can have a story that makes you want to know what happens next, and who delivers sure-fire twists and turns and thrills, that's what we want.'

Kaplan notes that a traditional politician like Bass is simply 'not as entertaining' as her reality TV rival. In the modern battle for public attention, Kaplan argues that the ultimate question from voters has shifted. 'What seems to matter now is almost exclusively, Will you promise not to bore me?'

Like Donald Trump's historic run for the White House, Pratt is a total political outsider. He does hold a degree in political science, but because he has never held public office, Kaplan notes he 'therefore isn't tainted by experience.'

'Unfortunately, that also may mean that he's not tainted by competence, and voters may be more interested in casting a protest vote against the problems they see... it is a way of saying to the establishment 'you're fired'.'

With millions of dollars flooding his campaign and a massive social media megaphone, Pratt has proven he can grab the spotlight. But as the city holds its breath for Tuesday's crucial vote, the ultimate test lies ahead.

'There's a big leap, massively, between running for office and campaigning, and all the glitter that comes with it,' warns Professor Pérez. 'And then getting your hands dirty for the long haul.'

As the city waits for the final count, the race is more than just a contest among three individuals; it is a referendum on whether Los Angeles wants to maintain its current trajectory or gamble on a candidate who has spent his entire career in the spotlight.