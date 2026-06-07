Kristen Welker has spent years asking the questions those in power would rather not answer. On Sunday, that reputation was on full display when Donald Trump removed his microphone and walked off the set of 'Meet the Press' after she repeatedly challenged him to provide evidence for his claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

Trump's parting words — 'You're a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time' — landed in front of a national audience. For many viewers, it raised a simple question: who exactly is the woman he walked away from?

From Philadelphia to Harvard

Welker is a native of Philadelphia who graduated cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor's degree in American history. Her path into journalism began far from the political spotlight. She previously worked at WCAU-TV, NBC's Philadelphia-owned and operated station, where she anchored the NBC 10 weekend newscasts and started as a general assignment reporter in April 2005.

She also previously worked at WLNE-TV in Providence, Rhode Island, and KRCR-TV in Redding, California. Her career in broadcast journalism began in Redding, where she served as news anchor, camera operator, editor, and weather forecaster. It was a grounding experience that shaped the methodical, composed style she would later bring to the White House briefing room and the national debate stage.

Rising Through the Ranks at NBC

Welker joined NBC News in 2010 as a network correspondent based in Burbank, California. During her first year at the network, she was nominated for a National Emmy Award for her role in NBC News' midterm election coverage. She later won a National Emmy Award for her role in NBC News' coverage of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

She began covering the White House for NBC News in December 2011, travelling domestically and internationally with President Obama, the First Lady, and then-Vice President Biden. During the 2016 presidential election, she reported from the trail covering former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's campaign and broke the exclusive that Vice President Joe Biden decided not to run for office that cycle.

The Debate That Defined Her

It was the 2020 presidential election that brought Kristen Welker to wider public attention. She moderated the final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on 22 October 2020 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, and received universal praise for her performance. USA Today wrote that she was praised for a 'masterclass' in debate moderation.

Ahead of that debate, Trump posted on X (then Twitter) that Welker had 'always been terrible and unfair, just like most of the Fake News reporters,' and called her a 'radical Democrat' at a rally. His tone shifted during the debate itself, when he told her on air, 'So far, I respect very much the way you're handling this.'

A Historic Appointment

In September 2023, Kristen Welker succeeded Chuck Todd as the anchor of 'Meet the Press,' the longest-running public affairs programme in American television history. She is the second woman — following its inaugural host, Martha Rountree — and the first Black journalist to moderate 'Meet the Press.'

Welker herself called the role 'the honour of my life,' adding, 'I'm just so fortunate, proud and I just feel so truly humbled.' Her debut in the chair was notable in its own right — she launched her tenure with an exclusive interview with Donald Trump, setting the tone for her role as a moderator and interviewer of national leaders.

WOW -- Trump crashes out and cuts his interview with Welker short as she presses him on his lack of evidence for claiming elections are rigged



"You're either crooked or you're stupid. Let's call it quits. Because I've had enough. Thank you darling," he tells her."



"I traveled… pic.twitter.com/qQaNIDnX4y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

Back in the Room With Trump

The Sunday interview was far from their first tense exchange. During the same 'Meet the Press' broadcast, Welker pressed Trump on his campaign pledge of no new wars, asking, 'One of your consistent campaign promises was no new wars, going all the way back to 2015. Did you break that promise to the American people?' Trump called her 'a big liberal' in response. Welker has not publicly identified with any political party; NBC News describes her as a journalist and anchor.

As the interview escalated, Welker challenged Trump over his claims about the 2020 election and California's ongoing vote count, repeatedly pointing out there was no evidence to support his assertions. After Trump got up to leave, Welker noted aloud, 'We travelled all the way to Wisconsin for this interview.'

It was a moment that said as much about the interviewer as it did the subject.

'Meet the Press' is the longest-running programme in American television history, and its moderator sits at one of journalism's most scrutinised chairs. Welker's willingness to push back — on evidence, on record, and on camera — reflects a broader debate about the role of political journalism at a time when the relationship between the press and those in power has rarely been more combative.