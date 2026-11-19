Donald Trump's Homeland Security secretary, Markwayne Mullin, defended taking a government aircraft to a football game after a nationwide aviation disruption, telling lawmakers he had reimbursed the government. He accused Democrats of hypocrisy during Wednesday's confrontation over the trip.

Mullin attended Saturday's LSU-Texas game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as airlines continued recovering from Friday's Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop. Operators cancelled approximately 12,462 flights on Friday, according to the FAA, although the agency cautioned that not every cancellation was directly caused by the restriction.

HE NEEDS TO BE FIRED NOW!



The Trump administration has two sets of rules. One for the masses- and one for them. Markwayne Mullin flying off to a football game, while the nation was grounded, is the ultimate example of this let them eat cake mentality.



Your Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/qCWgbtJkWz — Woke-Like-Jesus (@DougWahl1) November 17, 2026

Mullin Defends Government Aircraft Use

Challenged by Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, Mullin said his responsibilities required him to travel on government aircraft and remain available around the clock. A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson separately said the arrangement was required by law to ensure secure communications and meet continuity-of-government responsibilities.

Joe Kernen: 24 hours after the skies opened up, you took a government plane to the LSU-Texas game. While people in the US were grounded and you took a private jet to a football game?



Markwayne Mullin: we also had to "deal with an issue"



I feel like they’re just laughing at… pic.twitter.com/uqYrsHiFLT — Jamison Daniel (@AntiquarianMuse) November 18, 2026

Mullin defended the journey in a Tuesday CNBC interview, saying the airspace had been completely open for 21 hours. He said he would not have travelled had restrictions remained in place, distinguishing his Saturday journey from travel during the nationwide ground stop.

FAA Technical Failure Disrupted Thousands of Flights

The FAA's account of the disruption says a technical problem began at approximately 3.30pm Eastern Time on Friday, 13 November, affecting its telecommunications network. Instability developed at 17 of the FAA's 22 air route traffic control centres and spread to several terminal radar approach control facilities.

Air traffic resumed at 8.15pm Eastern Time, but reopening the airspace did not immediately restore airline schedules or resolve problems for passengers awaiting flights. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned during a Friday briefing that recovery depended on crew availability, with some services having to wait until Saturday.

Mullin Says Visit Was for His Great-Niece

Mullin said he attended the game for his 12-year-old great-niece, an LSU supporter who had never watched the team play in person. He described offering to take her after discovering how closely she followed its players and coaches.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin defended his decision to fly on a government plane to an LSU football game Saturday, one day after a nationwide FAA ground stop left travelers stranded at airports across the country.



Mullin noted the day before that DHS secretaries… pic.twitter.com/eNEmlnRQ2R — Mosheh Oinounou (@Mosheh) November 18, 2026

Mullin told CNBC that House Majority Leader Steve Scalise helped him obtain the tickets. A source familiar with the matter told ABC News that Mullin paid full market value for them. At Wednesday's hearing, Mullin also maintained that he had paid for his own admission.

Private Box Adds Contractor Context

Mullin was reportedly seen in a private box belonging to Ben Bordelon, chief executive of Bollinger Shipyards, whose government business includes a $2.2 billion cutter contract. The deal covers four Arctic Security Cutters for the Coast Guard, which operates under DHS.

A DHS announcement says Bollinger's contract was initially awarded in December 2025, before Mullin became secretary, and finalised in July 2026. Mullin said he had never met Bordelon before and maintained that no government business was discussed during the visit. His presence in the box does not, by itself, establish an improper benefit or connection to the contract.

Mullin Accuses Democrats of Hypocrisy

During Wednesday's congressional exchange, Mullin argued that Democrats would have made a similar journey but described it as a campaign event. He also suggested they would have used campaign resources or sought complimentary tickets from a state university.

Those assertions formed part of his political rebuttal rather than documented examples of equivalent conduct by Thompson or the lawmakers questioning him. Mullin also invoked his workload, telling the committee he had gone 239 days without taking a day off since beginning the job.

Federal Rules Govern Flight Reimbursement

Federal travel regulations generally require reimbursement for personal travel on government aircraft based on the difference between the full coach fares for the flights taken and those that would have been taken without the personal activities.

For a wholly personal journey under those arrangements, the full coach fare for the entire trip applies, rather than automatic repayment of the aircraft's operating costs.

The cited reporting does not independently establish the formal travel classification or reimbursement calculation applied to Mullin's particular itinerary. His statement that he repaid the government remains attributed to him, while the precise amount and basis of that payment remain undisclosed.