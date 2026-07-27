Residents across East Suffolk say weeks of missed bin collections have left them with overflowing food waste caddies, unpleasant smells, and growing frustration, even though some are paying for collection services that have failed to arrive.

The disruption has become so serious that East Suffolk Council has issued a breach of contract notice to its own waste company, East Suffolk Services Limited, while admitting the problems go beyond the expected challenges of introducing a new recycling system.

For households paying for optional green waste collections, the situation has raised an obvious question: if the bins are not being emptied, who is responsible, and can residents expect compensation?

Why Are Bin Collections Being Missed?

The disruption began after Suffolk councils introduced the Government's Better Recycling scheme on 1 June. The changes require households to separate food waste into dedicated caddies collected every week, while other waste and recycling bins are collected on different schedules depending on where residents live.

Although councils across Suffolk experienced early problems, East Suffolk has continued to struggle more than seven weeks after the rollout. Residents have reported repeated missed collections affecting food waste, general refuse, recycling, and paid-for green waste services.

Deputy council leader Paul Ashton apologised, saying it had become clear the problems were not simply part of introducing a new system but reflected deeper operational issues.

Can Residents Get a Refund?

One of the biggest concerns involves the council's paid green waste collection service. Residents pay separately for garden waste collections, but some say those collections have also been missed.

At present, East Suffolk Council has not announced a blanket refund or compensation scheme for residents affected by missed collections. Instead, residents are being encouraged to report missed bins so they can be logged and collected where possible while the service improves.

People experiencing repeated problems may also wish to contact the council directly to discuss individual complaints relating to paid services.

Why Food Waste Has Become the Biggest Issue

Food waste collections are meant to take place every week under the new recycling arrangements. When collections are missed, particularly during warm weather, food waste can quickly become unpleasant.

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Residents have described bins attracting flies and maggots after being left uncollected, with some saying they no longer know when collection crews will arrive. Leiston resident Carl Creed described the service as 'inconsistent', saying people were left waiting on hold simply to report missed collections.

Another resident, Chris Dow of Grundisburgh, said the situation had become 'shambolic', warning that overflowing food waste posed hygiene concerns during the summer.

Why the Council Is Serving Itself a Breach Notice

One unusual aspect of the dispute is that East Suffolk Services Limited, the company responsible for collections, is wholly owned by East Suffolk Council. That means the authority has effectively served a breach of contract notice on its own company.

Council leaders say the move is part of a formal process designed to improve performance rather than a sign that services will be outsourced or cancelled. The council has also recruited a waste management specialist with two decades of experience to help overhaul operations from August.

What Happens Next?

Council leaders say they are working with East Suffolk Services on a detailed improvement plan aimed at restoring reliable collections. For now, residents are being asked to continue reporting missed bins while crews work through backlogs created during the rollout.

Whether the changes are enough to restore confidence may depend not only on collections returning to normal, but also on whether households paying for optional services feel they have received value for money after weeks of disruption.