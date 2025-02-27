A recent performance by Hollywood actor Will Smith and Spanish singer India Martínez has sparked intense debate online. During their duet of First Love at the 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards, fans were sent into a frenzy when the pair appeared to share a kiss on stage.

The intimate moment at Miami's Kaseya Centre on 20 February has fuelled curiosity and speculation. With Will Smith's marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith already under public scrutiny, many fans are now questioning how she might feel about the controversy.

The Performance That Left Fans Guessing

The performance, held at the Kaseya Centre on 20 February, began as a romantic collaboration between the two artists.

While their chemistry on stage was undeniable, it was one particular moment that truly grabbed everyone's attention. As Martínez leaned in for a kiss, she pulled away at the last second—only to return moments later and seemingly kiss Smith for real.

The clip, which has now gone viral on social media, has left fans debating whether it was staged or spontaneous.

Some fans couldn't help but joke about the situation, with one user saying, 'I was waiting for Jada to come out from the left stage and smack the s--- outta her for kissing her man.' Others took a more tongue-in-cheek approach, writing, 'Just say it was an entanglement,' referencing the famous term Jada used to describe her past relationship with August Alsina.

Did They Kiss For Real?

Despite the debate surrounding the moment, it has been confirmed that the kiss was reportedly merely part of the performance.

However, many fans were convinced the kiss was real, while others had a more sceptical perspective.

'You can tell the attempt was a joke. They never actually kissed. The second attempt was more like Will leaning in to keep the distance,' one fan said, defending the duo's playful interaction as a staged part of the act.

The singer India Martínez herself later shared the moment on Instagram, posting a clip of their performance with the lyrics to their song: 'I want that first passion, I want them first hugs, I want them hard cries, I want that FIRST LOVE ♥️.' She added, 'otra perspectiva, misma pasión!!,' which translates to 'another perspective, same passion!!' suggesting the chemistry was part of their fun on stage.

Behind the Scenes: Flirty Chemistry Between Will and India

Well, some reports have speculated that Will Smith and India Martinez have been building flirty chemistry for some time now.

After the performance, Martinez shared photos from the event on her Instagram, including one showing her hugging Smith with her legs wrapped around him. What could be have been a playful moment between them has only added to the growing rumours about their closeness.

On Valentine's Day, Smith announced the release of his and Martínez's track with a cute Instagram clip in which he drew a red heart on the screen. 'Dropping this for the love of love,' he captioned the post.

Martínez responded in the comments, saying, 'We're like two children in their first love ❤️," suggesting a playful, childlike energy between them. Martínez shared another video with Smith just days later, calling him her 'very special CUPID.'

Will Smith also seemed to show his admiration for Martínez on the night of the awards, 'liking' a photo of her in a striking skin-tight orange dress on the Premio Lo Nuestro red carpet. Their interactions have caught the attention of social media users, who are questioning the boundaries of their friendship.

Will and Jada's Complicated Marriage

The speculation surrounding Will Smith's on-stage moment with India Martínez brought attention back to his complicated marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. For the last couple of years, the duo has spoken openly about the issues regarding their relationship, particularly after JaJada publicly admitted to romantic involvement with August Alsina in 2020, which she called an 'entanglement.'

In her 2023 memoir Worthy, Jada revealed that she and Will have lived separately since 2016. However, despite their separation, the couple insisted that their love for each other remains strong. In a 2023 interview, Jada said, 'We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just have a deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.'

Given the Smiths' complicated history, the kiss on stage between Will and India Martínez was bound to stir the pot. However, many fans reminded others that it was ultimately none of their business. 'The way y'all talk about these people's relationship as though you personally know them is wild,' one follower commented.

Since neither Smith nor Martinez has responded or commented, the moment appears to have been just another instance of showmanship.