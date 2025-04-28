Meghan Markle's foray into the lifestyle space with her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which concluded in March, is expected to mark a fresh and relatable chapter in her public image. However, the Duchess of Sussex may not be getting the attention she hoped for—at least not from everyone in the world of lifestyle Television.

During a recent appearance on Access Hollywood, lifestyle icon Martha Stewart made a comment that caught royal watchers and entertainment fans off guard. Stewart was on the show to promote her new NBC cooking show, Yes, Chef!, alongside a celebrity chef, José Andrés, a close acquaintance of the Sussexes.

When asked about Meghan's show, Stewart admitted she hadn't tuned in. 'I have not seen the show yet. Has it started? She said, referring to With Love, Meghan, which debuted on 4 March. 'I haven't seen it yet, so I'll watch an episode and see how she does. I'm curious.'

What seemed like an innocent comment quickly turned into a matter of chatter online, with some interpreting it as an unexpected shade from one of the lifestyle world's most iconic figures.

Markle Was Once Compared to Stewart

Back in 2024, when Meghan was preparing to launch her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, which was later changed to As Ever, parallels were quickly drawn between the Duchess and Stewart, often dubbed the original lifestyle mogul.

At the time, an insider reportedly close to Stewart told the media that the culinary icon wasn't impressed by the comparisons. 'Martha has seen hundreds of Meghan types come and go — and says they all come in with the same self-inflated hype,' the source claimed. 'She's tired of being quizzed by people over how she feels about Meghan's venture because, honestly, it's irritating and insulting to her that she's being compared to a rookie.'

The source added that Stewart, who built her empire over decades, didn't see Meghan's entry into space as a serious threat. However, it should be noted that Stewart and Markle never officially confirmed any such rivalry or sentiments.

Support from Chef José Andrés

Stewart's co-host, celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés, was quick to defend Meghan during the interview. A close friend of the Duke and Duchess, Andrés, praised Meghan's willingness to engage with the public and contribute to causes like wildfire relief in California.

'I love Meghan, that she puts herself out there,' Andrés said. 'She was not trying to take attention or anything to herself, on the contrary. But it was great that she was there, like many others, front and centre.'

Andrés, who is the founder of World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organisation that provides meals to those affected by humanitarian crises, frequently collaborates with the Sussexes' The Archewell Foundation.

Meghan, who was at the Time 100 summit in New York this week, also announced that Andres will be a guest for her show's second season.'We love José so much, So I think my wishlist has been, I've been fortunate to have the people that I want on the show... I've been really lucky. We have a great, great lineup,' she said.

Meghan's Show Had Modest Success

The Duchess of Sussex, at her show, hosted friends and celebrity guests at a California estate, where they shared gardening, cooking, and entertaining tips. While the show received a mixed critical response, it performed reasonably well on Netflix, as it briefly appeared in the streamer's global Top 10 and drew over 12 million hours viewed.

Though it concluded its run in early March, a second season has already been filmed and is expected to be released later this year.

While Stewart's latest comments might have reignited conversations, Meghan seems focused on the long game. With her lifestyle brand rolling out products along with her show's second season on the way, the Duchess appears to be forging her own path in the lifestyle world, regardless of comparisons.