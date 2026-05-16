The Associated Press has laid off 20 US-based journalists, according to the union representing its staff, in the latest step of a restructuring that is shifting the global news agency away from print journalism and towards visual formats and new revenue streams.

The news came after AP signalled last month that it would reshape its newsroom priorities, placing less emphasis on traditional text reporting and more on video, photography and other digital products. Friday's cuts, confirmed by the union, appear to complete that phase of the restructuring in the United States.

Union Criticism Over 'Directionless' Strategy

The union, which represents affected staff, said the latest AP layoffs reflected what it described as 'directionless' leadership, raising concerns about how the changes are being handled and what they mean for the organisation's long-standing commitment to text-based reporting. No direct quotes from union officials were provided, and further detail on the specific criticisms remains limited.

1/3

On May 15, Associated Press leadership cut 20 guild covered staff. Layoffs included U.S. news, photographers, investigations, business and sports across 12 states. pic.twitter.com/cWlerBp7KK — AP News Guild (@APNewsGuild) May 15, 2026

What is clear is that the job losses form part of a broader strategic pivot. AP has indicated it wants to prioritise visual journalism and diversify its revenue streams, a move that mirrors wider shifts across the media industry as audiences consume more video content on digital platforms.

Still, the speed and scale of the transition appear to have unsettled staff. While restructuring is hardly new in global media, the union's framing suggests unease not only with the cuts themselves but also with the clarity of the organisation's long-term direction.

It’s my turn in the barrel — I’ve just been laid off from AP after 23 years. I owe so much to my colleagues, past and present, and to the oh-so-many people who have talked to me, helped me, made me laugh. If you think you want my personal contacts, DMs are open. — Mark Scolforo (@houseofbuddy) May 15, 2026

There has been no detailed public breakdown of which roles were affected or which desks absorbed the losses. Without that, it is difficult to measure the precise editorial impact, though reductions in US-based journalists inevitably raise questions about coverage depth and reporting capacity.

Broader Shift Away From Print Journalism

For decades, the Associated Press has been synonymous with wire reporting, supplying text stories to thousands of newsrooms worldwide. The current restructuring marks a notable recalibration of that identity, even if the organisation has not abandoned text journalism entirely.

LAYOFF ALERT: ASSOCIATED PRESS 🚨



SOURCE - ASSOCIATED PRESS



The irony. The company touts that it is prioritizing visual journalism, yet among the employees sacked today are experienced photographers.



They likely wrap up what has been an extremely tough week for layoffs. pic.twitter.com/o8rP8f6KQP — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) May 15, 2026

The move towards visual storytelling reflects both audience behaviour and commercial pressure. Video and multimedia content tend to attract higher engagement and, in many cases, stronger advertising or licensing opportunities. For a cooperative like AP, which relies on member organisations and content sales, adapting to those realities is less optional than it might appear.

Yet the transition comes with trade-offs. Text reporting remains the backbone of many newsrooms, particularly for breaking news and international coverage where speed and clarity are critical. Reducing resources in that area risks thinning out the very product that built AP's reputation.

At the same time, the organisation has not publicly outlined how it intends to balance these competing demands. Without that clarity, the union's criticism of a 'directionless' approach gains weight, even if the broader industry trend towards visual content is well established.

Read more Declassified FBI Files Reveal Aliens View Human Race As 'Lowest Form' Of Universal Life Declassified FBI Files Reveal Aliens View Human Race As 'Lowest Form' Of Universal Life

There is also the human cost. Layoffs of this kind rarely unfold in isolation. They ripple through teams, alter workflows and often leave remaining staff navigating heavier workloads or shifting expectations. None of those dynamics are detailed in the available information, but they are familiar features of newsroom restructures.

AP has not publicly elaborated on the decision beyond confirming the broader strategic shift, and there is no indication of whether further layoffs are planned. As it stands, the latest round appears to close the US phase of the restructuring announced last month, though the longer-term impact on coverage and staffing remains uncertain.