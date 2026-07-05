Nigel Farage wants to be prime minister. He is now under formal parliamentary investigation over an undeclared £5 million gift, and a second funding row has just emerged that raises fresh questions about his transparency.

The Reform UK leader received the £5 million from crypto investor Christopher Harborne shortly before the 2024 general election, and the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, opened a formal inquiry into that gift in May 2026. Separately, the Sunday Times reported on 5 July 2026 that Farage also failed to disclose financial support from George Cottrell, a convicted fraudster who funded his security, drivers, staff and accommodation. Liberal Democrat MP Josh Babarinde has written to the Commissioner asking him to investigate the Cottrell payments as well, according to a letter posted on X.

What the Rules Actually Require

New MPs must register financial benefits received in the 12 months before their election. The only exemption is for gifts considered purely personal, such as those from family.

Farage has said the Harborne money was intended to cover his personal security, and Reform's Treasury spokesman, Robert Jenrick, has said 'no rules have been broken', a defence Farage's team has now repeated over both the Harborne and Cottrell disclosures. Neither matter has been resolved. Both investigations remain open, and their outcomes carry real consequences for Farage's political future.

Why the Answer Matters Now

If either investigation finds a serious breach, Farage could be suspended from the House of Commons. Under the Recall of MPs Act, a suspension of more than 10 sitting days can trigger a recall petition, which could force a by-election in his Clacton seat.

That is not a hypothetical scenario reserved for backbenchers. Reform currently leads most national opinion polls, and Farage is being discussed as a genuine contender for Downing Street.

A prospective prime minister faces a higher bar on financial transparency than an ordinary MP. Voters are entitled to know who has funded a politician seeking the country's highest office, and on what terms.

The Wider Financial Picture

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The Harborne and Cottrell matters are not isolated incidents. In January 2026, the standards commissioner found that Farage had inadvertently breached the rules by failing to register 17 payments worth roughly £384,000, though no sanction followed. Farage has also separately declared substantial outside earnings since entering parliament in 2024, including a £270,000 payment in June 2026 for promoting gold bullion, among the largest single declarations by any sitting MP.

Taken together, the pattern of undisclosed and late-disclosed funding, now spanning two separate individuals, points to significant private wealth flowing to a politician whose disclosures are being tested repeatedly by parliament's own watchdog.

Reform's broader momentum has also stalled in recent months. The party made sweeping gains in May's local elections but has since lost two prominent by-elections, to the Green Party and to Labour respectively. It is also facing a fresh challenge from its own right flank: former Reform MP Rupert Lowe has launched a rival party, Restore Britain, drawing away some of the support Farage has spent years consolidating.

.@Nigel_Farage has made a career out of ‘taking back control’ - but he is not being straight with the British people about who controls him.



Today, I have written to the Standards Commissioner to urge that the latest @thetimes @Gabriel_Pogrund revelations are investigated. https://t.co/4XSIosycHd pic.twitter.com/nDGhylObWr — Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) July 5, 2026

So, Is He Fit for Number 10?

The honest answer is that nobody can say for certain until the standards commissioner rules on both the Harborne and Cottrell matters. What can be said is that the basic transparency test, whether the public can see who is funding a prime ministerial hopeful and why, has not yet been passed twice over.

Farage has weathered accusations before without lasting political damage. But those controversies rarely ran alongside two live, formal parliamentary investigations at the exact moment he is polling strongest.

Whether Farage becomes prime minister is a decision for voters. Whether he has met his legal obligations to disclose who is funding him is a decision for parliament's standards commissioner — and on two separate counts now, it has not yet been made.