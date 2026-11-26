The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has been forced into an embarrassing courtroom apology after a senior House of Representatives lawyer accused federal prosecutors of making a 'categorically false' claim about his position on the controversial raid of Ilhan Omar's home. The accusation raised questions about the accuracy of the government's account of the search warrant proceedings.

The department admitted that its lawyers had misunderstood his comments. The admission prompted US Attorney Jeanine Pirro to submit a corrected court filing just hours after the accusation became public.

DOJ Apologises Over Ilhan Omar Home Raid

The controversy centres on how the Justice Department described the position of House General Counsel Matthew Berry before federal agents searched the Minnesota Democrat's Washington residence on 12 October.

According to details of the search warrant made public by Chief Judge James E. Boasberg of the District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday, prosecutors had told Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh that Berry effectively agreed with the administration's interpretation of the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause.

The DOJ's account suggested that congressional protections did not extend to a lawmaker's private residence, implying that the House lawyer had accepted the government's position on the constitutional issue.

Berry strongly disputed that characterisation, describing the department's representation of his comments as 'categorically false'.

House General Counsel Rejects Prosecutors' Claims

In a response filed on Tuesday, Berry clarified that he had never intended to become involved in the criminal investigation or take a position on the constitutional question raised by the search. He explained that the House general counsel's office does not serve as criminal defence counsel and was not representing Omar in the investigation.

Berry also pointed to an email he had sent to the Justice Department on 11 October, one day before the raid, saying it had already communicated his position to federal officials.

His objection focused on the way prosecutors presented his remarks to the magistrate judge, particularly the suggestion that he had endorsed the administration's interpretation of congressional protections.

The dispute raised questions about the accuracy of the information presented to the court during the warrant process.

Jeanine Pirro Files Corrected DOJ Court Document

Hours after Berry challenged the department's account, Pirro submitted an errata filing to the federal court, acknowledging that the earlier description required correction. In the filing, the US attorney explained that government lawyers had misunderstood Berry's comments as relating to the scope of the Speech or Debate Clause.

However, she said his remarks were actually based on the House's institutional interests concerning the location of a search. The corrected filing stated that the House general counsel had taken no position on the scope of Speech or Debate Clause protections.

The department's clarification followed Berry's direct challenge to its earlier account and included an apology for the misunderstanding.

Why Did Federal Agents Raid Ilhan Omar's Home?

The dispute stems from a predawn search of Omar's Washington home on 12 October, when Homeland Security agents sought evidence connected to questions about her age and original citizenship paperwork. According to media reports, investigators were examining whether Omar's age matched information contained in her original citizenship paperwork.

The search warrant was approved by Magistrate Judge Sharbaugh. Details later publicised by Chief Judge Boasberg revealed how prosecutors had described the House general counsel's position during the warrant proceedings.