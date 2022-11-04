A TMZ exclusive reports that production sources have revealed that Johnny Depp will be a featured surprise guest in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. Depp will not be a runway model but instead will be given his own "star" moment on the show and will be the first male participant in Savage X Fenty show history.

Rolling Stone senior writer Ej Dickson tweeted, "Tell me again about how sexual assault allegations ruin men's lives?" Johnny Depp's public defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard broadcasted receipts and proof of domestic violence between the two and caused a social media frenzy with millions of people picking sides between Team Heard and Team Depp. The jury unanimously ruled in Depp's favour and set horrible precedence for victims of domestic violence everywhere when Heard lost and was sued for a viral op-ed piece wherein she never even named her abuser.

Tell me again about how sexual assault allegations ruin mens lives? https://t.co/y3kGEU8DX4 — Ej Dickson JUST HAD A BABY ON LEAVE (@ejdickson) November 3, 2022

Rihanna's own history as a domestic assault victim of then-boyfriend Chris Brown is being brought to light once more because of her choice to give a platform to a known domestic abuser. In 2009, photographs of Brown's violent altercation with then-girlfriend Rihanna were made public and spread worldwide. Brown was charged with felony domestic assault and pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault.

Rihanna has a long list history of problematic behaviour but seems to still maintain her publicly beloved position. Another user pointed this out and said, "when will y'all stop letting rihanna get away with everything like the selective wholeness when it comes to her is insane..." referencing the "Umbrella" singer's past controversies involving her use of sacred Islamic verses during a lingerie fashion show and her open endorsement of R. Kelly, a disgraced R&B superstar who is now a convicted paedophile.

when will y’all stop letting rihanna get away with everything like the selective wholeness when it comes to her is insane… pic.twitter.com/mKC7SZdku1 — Britt ~ fan acc (@taysrep89) November 3, 2022

Johnny Depp seems to have kept his A-list status amidst his controversy, with his increasing number of guest appearances and brand deals.