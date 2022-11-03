The American-German model and Halloween queen did not disappoint with her highly-anticipated, elaborate annual Halloween costume. This year, she was almost unrecognizable after showing up dressed as a rainworm.

USA Today reports that the supermodel proudly proclaimed, "I feel like a million bucks!" while are her party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side. She explained, "I just wanted to think outside the box and do something different and I thought we all know a rainworm. And I want to put a smile on people's faces. ... I thought it'd be funny."

Heidi Klum's musician husband, Tom Kaulitz, was fully supportive and wore a matching costume that completed her look. He came dressed up as a fisherman with a pole attached to the supermodel. His fitting costume also included special effects makeup that gave the illusion of a facial injury.

The Tokio Hotel guitarist shared, "My favourite part of her costume is that I'm a part of it. She comes up with amazing stuff. Her idea was the worm so I was like, 'What can I do?'"

Before the party, Klum already teased her costume to her millions of Instagram followers by sharing various Instagram videos of herself getting her makeup done. She wrote, "Almost ready #HeidiHalloween2022," while looking at the camera in her worm getup. Many speculated that she would be dressed as Jabba the Hut from Hutt from Star Wars.

Klum's eighteen-year-old daughter, Leni, was a first-time attendee to her mom's signature Halloween bashes and chose to go in all-black as Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman from "Batman Returns."

Leni says she was inspired by her previous costume idea and decided to improve upon her old look, "I was Catwoman last year and it wasn't very great. I picked out the costume morning of so it didn't fit well. I thought I should just redo it and up it a bit this year," she said.