Katie Price has admitted that her 'missing' husband, Lee Andrews, told her he had been arrested in Dubai, as fresh footage shared on Monday appears to undercut her earlier public claims that he had been kidnapped. The former glamour model made the comments in a YouTube vlog recorded the day after Andrews vanished more than a week ago, in the latest twist to a saga that has played out almost entirely in public.

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The news came after days of confusion and speculation surrounding Lee Andrews' whereabouts. Price had previously appealed to her followers for help, saying her husband had been 'kidnapped' overseas and was in grave danger. That narrative was quickly challenged by Andrews' father, Peter, who told the Daily Mail his son was not missing at all but 'under arrest' in Dubai.

A police insider was later quoted by the same outlet as saying: 'Lee Andrews has been arrested.' As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Dubai authorities of the reason for his reported detention, and key details remain unverified.

Katie Price's Own Video Undercuts Kidnap Story Of Lee Andrews

In her latest vlog, filmed but only recently highlighted, Price can be seen on the phone describing what she says was a secret call with Lee Andrews after he first disappeared. According to her account, Andrews told her that two of his phones had been taken and that he was using a third handset that his alleged captors did not know about.

'Because last night, they said, 'They've taken two of my phones. They don't know I'm on this phone,'' she is heard saying, relaying the conversation. 'And so he said, 'I'll just let you know I've been arrested. If they ring you.''

Katie Price 'is desperate to fly to Dubai to track down 'missing' husband Lee Andrews and prepared to launch an international manhunt with TV appeal - but fears he may have ghosted her' https://t.co/g1scLsbr6K — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 25, 2026

Those words sit awkwardly alongside the shock appeals Price has been making on social media, where she had painted Andrews as a kidnap victim rather than a man in custody. In the clip, she does not identify who she is speaking to, but her tone is strained and hurried. At one point she adds: 'He wrote a text quick. I mean, I hope he's all right, but I don't know.'

The footage then shows Price recording a voice message for Lee Andrews' father, using a phone number she says Andrews had passed to her moments before going off the radar, to tell him that his son was missing. That attempt to alert the family now sits in stark contrast with Peter Andrews' own version of events.

Lee Andrews' Father Insists He Is Under Arrest In Dubai

Since that video was filmed, Peter has pushed back firmly against any suggestion that his son was kidnapped. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: 'Lee is OK. He has not been kidnapped but he is under arrest. I don't know on what charge. I'm not sure where he is being held. But he will call me later today.'

Katie Price’s “kidnapped” husband Lee Andrews is confirmed locked up in a Dubai prison,but one of his phones has mysteriously been switched back on and Katie says its all lies..



Lee, 43, vanished 12 days ago after sending Katie frantic messages claiming he had been arrested,… pic.twitter.com/T0ZvMWy5Uc — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) May 24, 2026

His remarks, if accurate, place Lee Andrews squarely in the hands of authorities rather than shadowy assailants. Yet Peter's admission that he does not know what his son is accused of, or which facility he is in, underlines just how thin the verified facts are.

Complicating matters further, a police insider quoted by the same publication backed up that version of events, stating simply: 'Lee Andrews has been arrested.' No documents, case number, or formal statement have been produced to support that claim, so, for now, all talk of charges or legal jeopardy is speculative and should be treated with caution.

#KatiePrice has issued another emotional plea for help after sharing she hasn’t heard from her husband, #LeeAndrews in five days, following claims he was “kidnapped” while in Dubai.



Katie and Lee tied the knot back in January after a brief whirlwind romance. #TSBCelebs #TSB pic.twitter.com/xa2Bd0VbP4 — theshadeborough (@theshadeborough) May 19, 2026

Price herself has oscillated between anguish and defiance in her public updates, at one point saying she was 'in pain' and in another insisting, 'I know what's going on,' without spelling out precisely what she believes that to be.

Katie Price will be called as a witness in trial of her ex-husband Kieran Hayler as he appears in court accused of raping 13-year-old girl in 2016 https://t.co/dLJIIFVvXi — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 21, 2026

Meanwhile, the digital trail around Lee Andrews has shown flickers of life. A source close to him told The Sun they had been messaging his phone and initially received no reply, with messages stuck on a single tick in WhatsApp. On Sunday morning, that changed.

'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response. But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double – so that device is back on and being used,' the source said, adding that Andrews is known to use multiple phones and that 'this is the one that is being used now.'

The Sun's Clemmie Moodie claims she has has exposed Katie Prices new husband Lee Andrews as a conman who even conned her!



She claims he has NOT been kidnapped and is wanted by Interpol!!



More in the video below and a link to her article in todays Sunhttps://t.co/nPLATDK2oA pic.twitter.com/1SbCkLTyVJ — G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) May 19, 2026

Those small signs, blue ticks and briefly active devices, have become clues in a story that has drawn in fans, family members and even a BBC presenter who travelled to Dubai to search for the missing husband. Along the way, Andrews has been variously described as kidnapped, squatting in a rundown villa, 'spotted' by followers and, now, held in a UAE prison.

How Katie Price will have last laugh despite heartbreak over Lee Andrews https://t.co/fsT5pgnH0K — The Sun (@TheSun) May 23, 2026

For all the noise, virtually none of it has been backed by on-the-record authorities. Dubai police have not commented publicly. No charge sheet has emerged. And the only direct words attributed to Lee Andrews in recent days have come second-hand, via a frantic wife on a vlog, saying he had been arrested on foreign soil.

Until a formal statement arrives, or Andrews himself resurfaces to give his own account, the saga will continue to sit in an uneasy space between tabloid drama and genuine missing-person concern. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything, from the alleged kidnapping to the reported arrest, should still be taken with a grain of salt.