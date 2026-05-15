Lainey Wilson's pregnancy rumours were totally dispelled when she tied the knot with Duck Hodges last Sunday.

Wilson was stunning as she walked down the wedding aisle last Sunday, with husband Devlin 'Duck' Hodges waiting for her at the end. She also did the unprecedented, trading her signature denim bell‑bottoms for a dress adorned with Japanese cherry blossoms.

'The cherry blossom represents living in the moment, and that's exactly what we did,' she told Vogue.

Did Lainey Wilson Wear Bell-Bottoms on Her Big Day?

Fans had been speculating whether Wilson's bridal look would mimic her signature style, but she confirmed she's opting for something conventional in 2025. 'I'm going to wear a dress,' she told The Kelleigh Bannen Show, 'I hadn't done the whole dress shopping. We got some time, but I figured, you know what? I hadn't worn a dress for [Devlin] yet, and I guess that would be the day to do it.'

Vogue's first‑look photos spotlighted the halter‑style Oscar de la Renta dress, its neckline and bodice were dotted with delicate cherry‑blossom accents that cascaded down the train. More than 1,500 faille flowers and over 20,000 bugle beads and crystal embellishments adorned the gown.

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Last year, viral rumours purported that Wilson was pregnant, but that was quickly flagged by fans, citing false sources and AI-generated images. In her Netflix documentary Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool, she did say that having children is 'a newer dream.'

'I think the world and just people in general try to give you a timeline when things should be happening, and I'm just so thankful that I was given the opportunity to do the egg retrieval and that it was successful,' she said about freezing her eggs. 'I've focused on my career for so long, and I definitely have something to show for it with my music, but I have other dreams too.'

Hodges complemented Wilson's attire with a bespoke D. Lacquaniti suit, its tailored look both masculine and restrained. The couple looked beaming in the ceremony and reception photos Wilson posted on Instagram. 'We're hitched!' she confirmed.

Last October, Wilson told fans that they might see her wearing bell-bottoms at her wedding. 'Maybe for the afterparty. Maybe for the reception,' she told Rolling Stone. That proved to be a tease because she favoured her gown on her big day.

Wilson Reveals Childhood Dream and Future Plans

Wilson's bridal look was a special treat for fans, who were accustomed to seeing her signature look. 'I'll probably be 90 years old and still wearing bell-bottoms — I don't think anybody's ever seen my ankles!' she told People in 2023.

Wilson said she never dreamed about her wedding day when she was a child. 'I was dreaming about what I was going to wear at my Grand Ole Opry debut,' she recalled. 'Instead of what song I would want my first dance to be to, I was dreaming about what song I would play at Red Rocks or the Ryman. The Lord surprises you at times and puts other dreams in your heart you didn't know you had.'