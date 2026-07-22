When temperatures climb above 40C, losing access to drinking water is not simply an inconvenience. It can quickly become a matter of survival.

That fear is gripping parts of southern Iran, where reported US airstrikes on water infrastructure have disrupted supplies and left residents preparing for further attacks.

In Jask, Iranian state media claimed US strikes hit 100 civilian vessels and that an attack on the Bonji desalination plant left 20 villages without drinking water.

The supply was later restored, but residents remain anxious about what could happen if another strike hits essential infrastructure.

Moein*, a Jask resident, said people were already saving water in case supplies are cut again.

'The heat is rising, and if we lack water supply due to these attacks, we will die of heat exhaustion and thirst,' he said. 'Supply is back now, but we are now making sure to prepare for future attacks, and we have to save as much water as we can.'

The warning is particularly stark in southern Iran, where communities depend on vital water infrastructure in a hot, arid climate. Damage to a desalination plant can quickly become a crisis for the people who rely on it.

From Jask to Sirik

Jask is not the only coastal community facing fears over water.

A reported strike in June on water facilities in Sirik reportedly left thousands of residents rationing water and struggling with everyday chores.

The incidents have raised concerns about the vulnerability of Iran's water infrastructure as the conflict intensifies.

For residents, the fear is not simply about what has already happened. It is about what comes next.

A restored water supply may bring temporary relief, but it does not erase the anxiety that another attack could leave communities scrambling for drinking water in punishing heat.

US strike leaves thousands without drinking water in southern Iran https://t.co/Das4ALqYFg — 🔥💧😷🔋On mastodon as @allanjs@aus.social🔋😷💧🔥 (@AllanSeymour1) July 20, 2026

Life Under Bombs and Blackouts

In Bandar Abbas, a strategic port city on the Strait of Hormuz and the headquarters of Iran's navy, residents have reportedly endured repeated strikes since the latest escalation began.

For people near the port, explosions have been followed by prolonged power cuts, adding to the strain.

Mehnaz*, 39, relies on the internet for work and said government-imposed internet restrictions had already damaged her income.

'We always had power cuts, but the hours have now extended, and I fear I can't rely on my online work any more,' she said.

'The war is far from the end and daily life is becoming harder under the bombs, power cuts and internet shutdowns. It's truly hell here.'

Her experience shows how the Iran war crisis reaches beyond the battlefield. When electricity disappears, businesses suffer. When internet access is restricted, workers lose income. When water supplies are threatened, basic survival becomes uncertain.

'War Crime': US Attack on Water Desalination Plant Cuts Off Supply for Thousands in Southern Iran https://t.co/qb3X3LJ6ZF — Republicans For Better Government (@rep4bettergovt) July 18, 2026

'No One is Coming to Save Us'

For Soroush*, a 37-year-old writer in Bandar Abbas who secretly publishes a newsletter documenting human rights violations in Iran, the conflict has created a disturbing new reality.

'There's no one coming to save us from the bombs or the regime's bullets,' he said.

He described residents as gradually becoming less afraid, not because the danger has disappeared, but because they have been forced to accept it.

'We are less afraid of the future because we are now forced to accept this is the new normal,' Soroush said.

That sense of entrapment lies at the heart of the crisis. Some Iranians may fiercely oppose the government and want the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps dismantled, yet still fear attacks that damage infrastructure used by ordinary people.

Nik Kowsar, a US-based Iranian journalist and water issues analyst, said the positions were not contradictory.

'Iranians can despise the regime and want the IRGC, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, dismantled while still being horrified by attacks that leave ordinary families without water, electricity, medicine or income,' he said.

A Crisis Beyond Water

The Iran water shortage is unfolding alongside a severe human rights crisis.

Those who spoke about the situation highlighted reports that at least 400 people have been executed in Iran since the beginning of the year, including teenagers, foreign nationals, protesters and former political prisoners. The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights has warned that hundreds more are believed to face capital punishment.

Soroush fears the escalating US-Iran conflict could fuel further retaliation inside Iran.

'This is just the beginning of more Iranian lives being on the line either for the US or the regime,' he said. 'I am deeply saddened and feel helpless.'

For civilians in southern Iran, that fear is already tangible. They are storing water, enduring blackouts and worrying about their livelihoods while bracing for further attacks.

Many feel trapped between two threats, foreign bombs on one side and regime repression on the other.

And as temperatures soar, one question becomes harder to ignore: if ordinary Iranians fear both the bombs from outside and the bullets from within, who is coming to save them?

*Names have been changed to protect the identities of sources.