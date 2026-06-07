Iran's national football team has condemned the United States for denying visas to key support staff just days before the 2026 World Cup, while players were granted entry. The Iran Football Federation said the refusals amounted to 'vindictive behaviour' and called them a political decision.

All 26 players on Iran's World Cup squad have been granted visas permitting entry and competition in the United States, according to a US official. The Iranian Embassy in Ankara said a significant portion of managerial, administrative and technical staff were denied US visas.

Players Cleared But Officials Refused Visas

Hedayat Mombeini, the federation's secretary-general, and Mehdi Mohammad Nabi, its vice president, were among the officials without US visas before games in Los Angeles and Seattle. It remains unclear whether federation president Mehdi Taj had been issued a visa.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that the administration would closely monitor the Iranian delegation for IRGC ties. 'We have no problem with the athletes, as we stated earlier, or their support staff,' Rubio said, 'but what we're not going to allow is for them to embed in their delegation a bunch of people that we know have nothing to do with athletics and have ties to the IRGC.'

The Iran Football Federation has said Team Melli is facing unfair conditions ahead of the tournament. The Iranian Embassy in Ankara responded sharply to US Ambassador Tom Barrack's social media post praising embassy staff for processing visas, saying: 'You cannot whitewash conduct that violates FIFA regulations and breaches the United States' host obligations merely by praising yourselves.'

Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the @FIFAWorldCup in the United States.



Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the… https://t.co/KpFUCFcvZV — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) June 5, 2026

Visa Row Threatens Level Playing Field

Read more Iran World Cup Squad Trains in Mexico as US Visa Dispute Leaves Officials Stranded Iran World Cup Squad Trains in Mexico as US Visa Dispute Leaves Officials Stranded

Iran's training base was originally scheduled for Tucson, Arizona, but was moved to Tijuana at the federation's request. Iran's national football team arrived in Mexico on Sunday, 7 June 2026, ahead of its World Cup matches in the United States. Many applications from staff members including coaches and support personnel were denied, according to reports.

The Iranian football federation had raised specific concerns to FIFA, saying it might consider alternative options if the US failed to provide visas for players and technical staff. FIFA has said Iran will participate in the World Cup as scheduled.

World Cup Matches Ahead Despite Political Tensions

Iran will play New Zealand on 15 June 2026 in Inglewood, California. Their second match takes place against Belgium on 21 June 2026, also in Inglewood, before facing Egypt on 26 June 2026 in Seattle.

Iran and the US could meet in the round of 32 on 3 July 2026 in Arlington, Texas, if both teams finish second in their respective groups. President Donald Trump's administration announced visa restrictions that include Iran, though exemptions were promised for athletes travelling for major sporting events.

FIFA Vice-President and Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said: 'We already have assurances from all three governments — the US, Canada and Mexico — that teams that qualify will be allowed to come in and participate.' Sardar Azmoun was a notable omission from Iran's preliminary 30-strong squad announced in May, which was officially confirmed by head coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Iran's sports minister Ahmad Donyamali had said participation would be 'not possible' in March before the federation subsequently confirmed the national team was fully preparing to participate in the 2026 World Cup.