The Senate rejected a war powers resolution in a tight 47-49 vote on Thursday, failing to halt unauthorised strikes against Iran. The decision handed President Donald Trump a major victory, leaving him free to continue military action as tensions in the Middle East reached a dangerous tipping point.

House Backs Iran Measure Despite Limited Power

The House passed a Democratic-led effort on Thursday directing President Donald Trump to withdraw US military forces from active combat in Iran. However, the approved measure carries no legal weight.

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The House just passed @RepJayapal's Iran War Powers Resolution.



Once again sending a clear message to Donald Trump on behalf of the American people that it’s time to end his deeply unpopular and illegal war of choice in Iran. pic.twitter.com/485AUobyTa — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) July 23, 2026

Four Republicans — Kentucky's Thomas Massie, Michigan's Tom Barrett, Ohio's Warren Davidson and Pennsylvania's Brian Fitzpatrick — sided with every Democrat to push the measure through in a narrow 214-208 vote.

Senate Blocks Binding War Powers Resolution

Senate lawmakers later blocked a legally binding 'joint resolution' to bring the Iran conflict to an end, rejecting the measure in a narrow 47-49 vote. Unlike the House proposal, this version carried the force of law, though it remained vulnerable to a presidential veto.

Read more Trump Lashes Out as Republican Rebels Join Democrats to Defy Him and Force an End to Iran War Powers Trump Lashes Out as Republican Rebels Join Democrats to Defy Him and Force an End to Iran War Powers

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins broke ranks to vote alongside Democrats, whilst Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania stood as the sole Democratic defector by opposing the effort to advance the bill.

Four Republican senators — Katie Britt of Alabama, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — did not cast a vote.

Democrats forced the votes in both chambers to pressure Republicans into taking a public stand on an unpopular conflict ahead of the midterms, while also asserting Congress's constitutional authority to declare war.

Republicans Split Over 60-Day War Deadline

Several Republican senators, including Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Curtis of Utah, have argued that federal law prohibits continuing the conflict beyond 60 days without congressional authorisation. Despite those concerns, both men ultimately voted against the measure to halt the war in Iran on Thursday.

Let me explain this absurd ruse: The Pentagon is pretending there have been two Iran wars separated by a brief cease-fire.



The reality: By going more than 90 days without congressional authorization @SecWar IS BREAKING THE LAW and must be held accountable. https://t.co/SuHcGkJcD3 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 24, 2026

Explaining his decision, Tillis maintained that the 60-day deadline began this month rather than in February, when Trump and Israel launched their initial strikes against Iran.

'July 10, to my knowledge, is the first time I heard anyone in the administration refer to it as a war,' Tillis noted, stressing that congressional authorisation would become essential once that 60-day window expires.

'The clock is ticking. We got to get serious about that,' Tillis said. 'I think politically, we can help the president with an unpopular war right now if we provide some legitimacy to it.'

Democrats Signal Fight Is Far From Over

Although House Republicans indicated they were willing to give Trump more time before the 60-day limit expired, four Republicans broke ranks to vote with Democrats, highlighting growing opposition to the war.

Trump has no plan, no rationale, no consultation with Congress



That is why his war in Iran is deeply unpopular with the American public.



Via @SenTimKaine pic.twitter.com/s42AhEPNUq — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) July 23, 2026

'The vote today shows that Congress is starting to join the 70% of American people who are against this war, which is clearly a war of choice, and Congress has to step up to our constitutional responsibility and demand it,' Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NBC News.

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Ranking Member @RepGregoryMeeks today introduced a bipartisan Resolution that would compel Speaker Johnson to file a lawsuit to enforce his War Powers Resolution requiring Trump to cease hostilities with Iran, which passed both the House and Senate. pic.twitter.com/OEP6UekmMG — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) July 23, 2026

Meeks said Democrats retained additional leverage to halt the conflict, including using government funding deadlines before 30 September to restrict military spending. He also announced plans to force a vote on a resolution suing the administration for bypassing Congress when the House returns from its five-week summer recess.