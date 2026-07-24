'The Clock Is Ticking': Trump Wins Senate Iran Vote as GOP Defectors Warn 60-Day Limit Is Running Out
The House passed a non-binding end to the war with GOP support, but Senate leaders narrowly blocked the measure
The Senate rejected a war powers resolution in a tight 47-49 vote on Thursday, failing to halt unauthorised strikes against Iran. The decision handed President Donald Trump a major victory, leaving him free to continue military action as tensions in the Middle East reached a dangerous tipping point.
House Backs Iran Measure Despite Limited Power
The House passed a Democratic-led effort on Thursday directing President Donald Trump to withdraw US military forces from active combat in Iran. However, the approved measure carries no legal weight.
Four Republicans — Kentucky's Thomas Massie, Michigan's Tom Barrett, Ohio's Warren Davidson and Pennsylvania's Brian Fitzpatrick — sided with every Democrat to push the measure through in a narrow 214-208 vote.
Senate Blocks Binding War Powers Resolution
Senate lawmakers later blocked a legally binding 'joint resolution' to bring the Iran conflict to an end, rejecting the measure in a narrow 47-49 vote. Unlike the House proposal, this version carried the force of law, though it remained vulnerable to a presidential veto.
Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins broke ranks to vote alongside Democrats, whilst Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania stood as the sole Democratic defector by opposing the effort to advance the bill.
Four Republican senators — Katie Britt of Alabama, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky — did not cast a vote.
Democrats forced the votes in both chambers to pressure Republicans into taking a public stand on an unpopular conflict ahead of the midterms, while also asserting Congress's constitutional authority to declare war.
Republicans Split Over 60-Day War Deadline
Several Republican senators, including Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Curtis of Utah, have argued that federal law prohibits continuing the conflict beyond 60 days without congressional authorisation. Despite those concerns, both men ultimately voted against the measure to halt the war in Iran on Thursday.
Explaining his decision, Tillis maintained that the 60-day deadline began this month rather than in February, when Trump and Israel launched their initial strikes against Iran.
'July 10, to my knowledge, is the first time I heard anyone in the administration refer to it as a war,' Tillis noted, stressing that congressional authorisation would become essential once that 60-day window expires.
'The clock is ticking. We got to get serious about that,' Tillis said. 'I think politically, we can help the president with an unpopular war right now if we provide some legitimacy to it.'
Democrats Signal Fight Is Far From Over
Although House Republicans indicated they were willing to give Trump more time before the 60-day limit expired, four Republicans broke ranks to vote with Democrats, highlighting growing opposition to the war.
'The vote today shows that Congress is starting to join the 70% of American people who are against this war, which is clearly a war of choice, and Congress has to step up to our constitutional responsibility and demand it,' Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NBC News.
Meeks said Democrats retained additional leverage to halt the conflict, including using government funding deadlines before 30 September to restrict military spending. He also announced plans to force a vote on a resolution suing the administration for bypassing Congress when the House returns from its five-week summer recess.
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