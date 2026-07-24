A Russian tourist cut short her holiday in Venice after a rat allegedly kicked towards her by a passerby bit her finger, prompting hospital treatment that included preventative rabies and tetanus vaccinations, according to Russian media reports.

The woman, identified by Russian outlets as Yevgeniya, said she had been walking through the city centre after a gondola ride when the incident occurred.

She alleged that a man chasing a rat kicked the animal into the air, sending it into her chest before it bit her finger.

The man then walked away from the scene. Yevgeniya said she was unable to identify him before he disappeared from view.

Doctors reportedly cleaned and treated the wound, carried out blood tests, and prescribed a six-day course of antibiotics alongside preventative rabies and tetanus injections after the rat escaped and could not be examined to determine whether it carried rabies.

Italian authorities have not publicly confirmed the reported incident.

How the Incident Unfolded

According to the Telegram channel Baza, Yevgeniya was walking through Venice city centre late in the evening when she noticed a man chasing a rat along the street.

She said the man suddenly kicked the animal towards her.

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The rat struck her chest before biting her finger as it fell to the ground and ran into a nearby alley.

The man then left the area before he could be identified.

Yevgeniya sought emergency medical treatment shortly afterwards.

Doctors reportedly carried out blood tests before administering preventative rabies and tetanus vaccinations.

The animal was not captured after the bite, leaving doctors unable to determine whether it carried disease.

She was also prescribed a six-day course of antibiotics before being discharged from hospital.

Video recorded shortly after the incident showed the rat disappearing into a nearby alley while the tourist sought medical help.

The footage later circulated widely online and across several social media platforms.

Following treatment, Yevgeniya decided to end her holiday early and returned home.

Authorities Yet To Confirm Reports

Despite extensive coverage on social media, Italian authorities have not publicly confirmed the incident.

Neither Venice municipal officials nor local police have issued statements verifying the tourist's account, while local health authorities have not confirmed receiving a report matching the alleged incident.

The available details are based on Yevgeniya's account, which has not been independently confirmed by Italian authorities.

Previous Rat Incidents in Venice

Although unusual, the reported incident is not the first involving a tourist and a rat in Venice.

Italian news agency ANSA reported in 2022 that a foreign visitor received medical treatment after being bitten on the foot by a rat while walking through Venice's historic centre.

She was treated by Red Cross doctors, prescribed antibiotics and discharged with advice to monitor for symptoms, according to local health officials.

While rodent sightings occasionally occur in Venice, reports of tourists requiring hospital treatment after being bitten remain uncommon.

The reported incident attracted widespread attention because of Yevgeniya's allegation that a passerby kicked the rat towards her before it bit her finger.