Thousands of legacy benefit claimants moving to Universal Credit will not lose money immediately because the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) provides eligible households with transitional protection if their new Universal Credit award is lower than the benefits they currently receive.

The clarification comes as the DWP continues issuing Migration Notices to people still receiving legacy benefits, with many concerned that switching to Universal Credit could reduce their monthly income. The department says transitional protection is designed to prevent an immediate drop in financial support for eligible claimants who move through the managed migration programme.

The managed migration programme covers claimants receiving Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), and Housing Benefit. For eligible households, the financial safeguard ensures the move to Universal Credit does not immediately leave them worse off.

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Why Eligible Claimants Won't Lose Money

Transitional protection is a temporary financial top-up for eligible claimants who move to Universal Credit through managed migration.

After receiving a Migration Notice, claimants who submit their Universal Credit application before the deadline have their new award compared with the amount they previously received through legacy benefits. If the Universal Credit payment is lower, the DWP automatically adds a transitional protection payment to bridge the difference.

The measure is intended to ensure eligible households are not financially worse off simply because they have been transferred to Universal Credit.

However, transitional protection only applies to claimants moved through managed migration. People who switch voluntarily or because of a change in circumstances, known as natural migration, generally do not qualify for the additional payment.

Missing the Migration Deadline Could Cost Claimants

The DWP is urging anyone who receives a Migration Notice to respond before the deadline stated in the letter.

Claimants who fail to submit a Universal Credit claim on time risk having their legacy benefit payments stop. They may also lose access to transitional protection, which could leave them with a lower level of financial support after the switch.

People who need additional time can ask the DWP for an extension in certain circumstances. Help is also available through Jobcentres and Citizens Advice's Help to Claim service for those who need support with the application process.

The Financial Top-Up Is Temporary

Although transitional protection prevents an immediate reduction in payments, it is not a permanent increase to a Universal Credit award.

The additional payment gradually reduces as a claimant's Universal Credit entitlement rises, such as through annual benefit uprating or changes that increase their award. Once the underlying Universal Credit payment reaches the same level as the claimant's previous legacy benefits, the transitional protection ends.

The payment can also stop earlier if certain changes in circumstances occur, including a partner joining or leaving the household or a Universal Credit claim ending.

The DWP continues issuing Migration Notices as it completes the nationwide transition from legacy benefits to Universal Credit. Claimants who receive a notice are being encouraged to apply before the deadline to help ensure their payments continue without interruption and, where eligible, secure transitional protection during the move to Universal Credit.