Ed Sheeran's weight loss of around 30 pounds (13.6kg) over five years was motivated by fatherhood and the physical demands of performing live. The British singer-songwriter discussed his lifestyle changes in a Men's Health UK interview published on 18 December 2025, partly conducted in Germany.

The 'Shape of You' singer described much of his twenties as a period of unhealthy living, involving alcohol, cigarettes and takeaway food. Despite his professional success, Sheeran acknowledged that he struggled with his body image and was unhappy with aspects of his personal life.

Appearing on the magazine's January/February 2026 cover, Sheeran explained how regular exercise, reduced alcohol consumption and moderation helped him improve his fitness. Becoming a parent gave him another reason to take his health more seriously.

Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss Was Inspired by Fatherhood

In his Men's Health UK interview, Sheeran recalled an experience that prompted him to reconsider his drinking habits.

The musician, who has two daughters with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, had shared a bottle of wine with a friend when their eldest daughter, Lyra, was two weeks old.

Just 20 minutes after he fell asleep, his daughter woke up. Feeling dreadful, Sheeran questioned whether his drinking habits were compatible with his desire to participate in night-time childcare.

He explained that he wanted to 'be a responsible dad' while improving his appearance and how he felt about himself.

There were professional considerations, too. Sheeran recalled experiencing pulled muscles in his leg and back, alongside more frequent problems with his voice during his thirties.

He wanted to feel 'superhuman on stage' and better manage the physical demands of touring.

His approach to recovering after concerts also changed. Rather than spending the evening drinking with friends, Sheeran described returning to his hotel for a massage before going to bed.

He explained that the routine helped him maintain his energy and voice ahead of subsequent performances, particularly when concerts were scheduled on consecutive days.

How Ed Sheeran Lost 30 Pounds Through Exercise and Moderation

Sheeran's introduction to regular exercise began before the COVID-19 pandemic. He installed a cross trainer in his basement, allowing him to stay active while answering emails.

During the pandemic, Sheeran and Seaborn began virtual workouts with personal trainer Ali Thomas. The sessions helped the musician overcome his initial reservations about weightlifting and develop confidence through less demanding workouts.

In early 2025, Sheeran began working with fitness coach Matt Kendrick to establish an exercise programme that accommodated his touring commitments.

His routine expanded to include running, swimming, weightlifting and reformer Pilates. The latter became particularly useful between concerts, allowing him to remain active and stretch without undertaking strenuous weightlifting sessions.

However, Sheeran's lifestyle changes did not require him to abandon his favourite meals or alcohol entirely. He explained that he still enjoyed red wine and good food, although not every day.

His emphasis on manageable lifestyle adjustments reflects broader NHS weight-management guidance, which encourages gradual dietary changes and regular exercise.

The NHS recommends 150 minutes of physical activity each week, which can be divided into shorter sessions. Sheeran's personal experience, however, should not be regarded as a universal weight-loss programme.

For the singer, fitness became about more than his appearance. His account highlighted the importance of developing habits that accommodated both his responsibilities as a father and the demands of his music career.