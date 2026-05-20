Health authorities are closely monitoring a developing situation after two US passengers returning from a cruise ship were placed under quarantine in Nebraska following concerns linked to hantavirus exposure. The cases form part of a wider international alert, with additional suspected infections reported across France, Spain, and Canada.

While officials stress that confirmed infections remain limited, the evolving timeline and incubation uncertainty have prompted heightened surveillance across multiple jurisdictions.

Hantavirus Cases Spread Across US, France, Spain and Canada as Quarantine Measures Expand

Two US passengers from a cruise ship have been ordered into hospital quarantine in Nebraska after health officials flagged potential exposure to hantavirus during their voyage. The CDC's Dr David Fitter said on a call with reporters that there were no confirmed hantavirus cases among returned US passengers, but experts cautioned that the incubation period remains a key uncertainty in determining final case counts.

Jodie Guest, senior vice chair of epidemiology at Emory University's Rollins School of Public Health, noted that symptoms of hantavirus have taken as long as 42 days to appear in previous outbreaks. 'I'm certain that 42 days is starting to feel very long for those who are in quarantine, but the incubation period is what is setting that time period,' she said, via Hindustan Times.

The quarantine orders were signed by the CDC's acting director, Dr Jay Bhattacharya. A total of 18 individuals are quarantined in Nebraska and are expected to remain in the facility until 31 May. Individuals who defy public health requirements may be subject to fines and imprisonment. Three additional hantavirus cases have been identified, one each in France, Spain, and Canada.

Swiss authorities have confirmed a case of #hantavirus identified in a passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship who presented to hospital in Zurich. The patient is currently receiving care at a hospital in Zurich, #Switzerland.



The patient had responded to an email from the… pic.twitter.com/ULjJK72BEx — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 6, 2026

Previous Monitoring of 41 US Individuals Heightens Scrutiny of Hantavirus Outbreak

The current investigation follows earlier reporting that 41 individuals in the US from multiple states were placed under observation as part of a broader monitoring effort tied to potential hantavirus exposure. Health officials have not confirmed whether any of those monitored individuals went on to develop symptoms, but the precautionary approach reflects concerns about delayed-onset cases and the difficulty of identifying infections in early stages.

Public health agencies have continued to emphasise surveillance over containment measures, particularly given the virus's rare but serious nature. The expanded monitoring effort has also contributed to increased coordination between US authorities and international health bodies tracking related cases.

Hantavirus Outbreak and CDC Vessel Sanitation

The hantavirus outbreak is believed to have originated aboard the cruise vessel MV Hondius, where initial exposure concerns were first identified among passengers and crew. Health officials began investigating after multiple individuals developed symptoms consistent with potential hantavirus infection following the ship's travel through international waters. The vessel has since been placed under scrutiny as authorities work to trace the timeline of exposure and identify any additional linked cases.

Read more Hantavirus Outbreak Update: 41 People Monitored Across US; Find Out If Your State Is at Risk Hantavirus Outbreak Update: 41 People Monitored Across US; Find Out If Your State Is at Risk

The outbreak has also intersected with political debate in the US, including claims that President Donald Trump reduced or reshaped aspects of the CDC's vessel sanitation programme. These claims have circulated in the context of wider criticism about public health preparedness on cruise ships, though official agencies say they continue to maintain active monitoring standards.

US health officials are continuing to track potentially exposed individuals while assessing whether additional containment measures will be required.

As investigations continue across multiple countries, authorities are focusing on tracing passenger movements, monitoring symptoms within the incubation window, and determining whether the suspected cluster represents a broader outbreak or isolated exposure events.