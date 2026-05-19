Mark Fuhrman, the former Los Angeles police detective whose testimony became a turning point in OJ Simpson's 1995 murder trial, has died in Idaho at the age of 74, according to local authorities. Fuhrman, whose role in the Simpson case and subsequent perjury conviction helped undermine the prosecution and shape the jury's view of the evidence, was found dead on 12 May in Kootenai County, where he had lived for years.

Former Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman, who was convicted of lying during testimony at the OJ Simpson murder trial, has died. He was 74. https://t.co/UDBLHX1dYe pic.twitter.com/tMbe72PYNT — CNN International (@cnni) May 19, 2026

Fuhrman entered American public life in June 1994 as one of the first detectives dispatched to the Brentwood home of Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, after she and her friend Ronald Goldman were found brutally killed.

In the days that followed, he reported discovering a bloodstained glove at Simpson's Rockingham estate, a piece of physical evidence that prosecutors said linked the former NFL star directly to the crime. Within months, that same detective would become, in the hands of Simpson's defence, almost as important to the story as Simpson himself.

Mark Fuhrman, former LA police detective convicted of lying during OJ Simpson murder trial, has died https://t.co/zh8usegzWV — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) May 18, 2026

Fuhrman's credibility collapsed in front of a global television audience when he was cross-examined about alleged racism. Under questioning, he insisted he had not used anti-Black racial slurs in the previous decade.

Recordings later played in court showed he had done so repeatedly. What began as a dispute over his language quickly grew into a much broader allegation from the defence team, that Fuhrman was not just prejudiced, but potentially capable of planting or manipulating evidence against a Black defendant.

The county coroner's office in Kootenai County, Idaho, confirmed that Fuhrman died on 12 May. Chief deputy coroner Lynn Acebedo said the office does not, as a matter of policy, release causes of death, so there is no public confirmation of how he died.

How Fuhrman's Lies Freed Simpson

For starters, the Simpson trial had already been on a knife-edge before Fuhrman took the stand. Prosecutors had blood evidence, a history of domestic violence and a timeline they argued pointed squarely to Simpson.

The defence, led by a high-profile 'Dream Team' of lawyers, needed to convince at least one juror that the Los Angeles Police Department could not be trusted. Fuhrman's false denial about his use of racist language gave them exactly that opening.

Once the tapes emerged, they did not just show casual bigotry. They offered the defence a way to argue that Fuhrman, and by extension the LAPD, might be willing to frame a Black suspect. Whether that allegation was ever fully proven is still contested. What is clearer is that his perjury shattered any illusion of unimpeachable police testimony.

As one of the lead detectives in the case, Fuhrman discovered a bloody glove at Simpson’s Brentwood estate that prosecutors argued linked Simpson to the murders. https://t.co/DfxJOpt8rS — WGRZ (@WGRZ) May 18, 2026

Alan Dershowitz, a Harvard law professor who served as one of Simpson's legal strategists, was blunt in his assessment. He called Fuhrman a 'much better detective than he was a witness.'

'He's very smart, and you know, a very, very aggressive detective. Ultimately his actions helped us win the OJ case because of his use of the "n" word,' Dershowitz said. He added that he later developed a 'cordial relationship' with Fuhrman once the trial was over.

Read more Mark Fuhrman Cause of Death: Revisiting His Infamous Role in the OJ Simpson Trial as LAPD Detective Dies at 74 Mark Fuhrman Cause of Death: Revisiting His Infamous Role in the OJ Simpson Trial as LAPD Detective Dies at 74

The numbers that followed tell their own story. A criminal jury in 1995 found Simpson not guilty of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, a verdict that stunned much of the country and enraged others.

Two years later, in a civil wrongful-death case, a different jury found him liable and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to relatives of the victims. Simpson himself went on to serve nine years in prison on unrelated robbery and kidnapping charges and died in Las Vegas in 2024 of prostate cancer at 76.

Fuhrman, meanwhile, faced his own legal reckoning. In 1996, he was charged with perjury over his testimony and pleaded no contest, a move that allowed him to avoid a full trial while accepting a conviction. That plea cemented his status as the detective who lied under oath in the most watched criminal case of the decade.

Life After Trial for Fuhrman

In the immediate aftermath of Simpson's acquittal, Fuhrman retired from the LAPD and left Los Angeles behind. He moved with his family to Idaho, where he bought a 20-acre farm and raised chickens, goats, sheep and llamas. It was an incongruous image for a man whose name had become shorthand for police misconduct in discussions about race and justice.

Away from the witness stand, Fuhrman tried to recast himself as an analyst and author. He worked as a television and radio commentator and wrote Murder in Brentwood, his own account of the Simpson case. Those later roles allowed him to argue his version of events without cross-examination, though for many viewers and readers his perjury remained an unerasable stain.

Mark Fuhrman, former Los Angeles police detective convicted of lying during OJ Simpson murder trial, dies at 74 https://t.co/dWKkhskM72 — TribLIVE.com (@TribLIVE) May 19, 2026

His path to that infamous moment in court was shaped by a difficult childhood. According to accounts summarised after his death, Fuhrman's father left when he was seven, leaving him to help care for a younger brother while his mother worked. As an adult he joined the US Marines, then the LAPD, where colleagues saw him as tough and driven.

The argument over what Fuhrman represents has never been purely about one man. For some, he personified the worst instincts of policing in Los Angeles in the late 20th century. For others, including figures like Dershowitz, he was a highly capable investigator whose own words destroyed his credibility at the precise moment when the prosecution could least afford it.

What cannot be disentangled is the effect his lies had on the OJ Simpson murder trial. Nearly three decades on, any serious account of why Simpson walked free in 1995 still has to pass through a single, uncomfortable fact, the state's key detective told the jury something about himself that was not true, and the defence made sure they never forgot it.