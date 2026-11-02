Justice Samuel Alito's decision not to retire before the midterm elections could leave Republicans regretting a missed opportunity to secure a younger Supreme Court successor, CNN legal analyst Elie Honig has warned in an essay.

Honig, a former federal prosecutor, argued in Stay Tuned with Preet Bharara that the 76-year-old justice could have stepped down and allowed the GOP to fill his seat. According to Raw Story's account of the essay, Honig believes remaining on the court instead risks a future confrontation with Democrats over a replacement.

Legal Analyst Takes Aim at Alito's Retirement Logic

The disagreement extends beyond the timing of a possible vacancy to Alito's explanation of how he would approach retirement. Honig challenged the justice's stated position that political considerations would not influence that decision.

'Notwithstanding the potential roadblock ahead, Alito claims that politics will play no role in his retirement decision,' Honig wrote.

'But nobody with any sense of human nature and recent history believes that,' he added.

Honig's scepticism rests on his assessment of Alito's conduct and relationships with political opponents. His criticism addresses the justice's motives, which remain Honig's interpretation rather than an established fact.

'Alito is notorious for being ideologically combative. More than any other recent justice, he has picked political fights with prominent Democrats and his liberal colleagues on the Court, and he has aimed vitriol at the media and anyone else who questions his motives or decisions. There's no reason to conclude Alito is any less political or calculating than his recent predecessors.'

Warning of a Future Supreme Court Stalemate

The political risk identified by Honig concerns who might be willing to support a nominee if a vacancy arises. In his analysis, Democrats could refuse even to contemplate backing a replacement, leaving Republicans facing resistance over the seat.

Raw Story described Honig's comparison with Senator Mitch McConnell's decision to block then-President Barack Obama's effort to fill the vacancy following Justice Antonin Scalia's death. McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, features in Honig's argument as an example of the political resistance a proposed replacement could face.

Honig's warning about Democratic resistance is a prediction about a future nomination. It does not establish how individual senators would vote or when such a dispute might occur. His argument is that an earlier retirement could have allowed Republicans to choose a younger nominee without facing the confrontation he anticipates.

Alito, Ginsburg and the Politics of Timing

To explain the potential consequences, Honig turned to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's decision not to retire during Obama's presidency. He argued that Republicans could eventually regard Alito's choice with the same regret he attributes to Democrats over Ginsburg.

The parallel concerns the opportunity to influence who succeeds a justice. Honig contrasted the liberal successor he believes could have taken Ginsburg's seat under Obama with Barrett's eventual appointment during Trump's first term.

That comparison underpins his warning that the political consequences of retirement decisions can extend well beyond the decision itself.

'To this day, Democrats lament Ginsburg's decision not to retire while Obama held office, which would have ensured a liberal successor,' Honig wrote. 'Instead, she died towards the very end of Trump's first term, and Barrett took her seat. Republicans could similarly rue Alito's decision for decades to come.'