Elon Musk has accused the Oscars of forcing 'DEI lies' into its eligibility rules after reacting to casting discussions around Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey, due for release in July 2026.

The claims, posted on X, linked his criticism to the Academy's Representation and Inclusion Standards, although those rules would not have disqualified any Best Picture winner in the Academy's history, according to its published framework.

Who specifically is the asshole who added DEI lies to Academy Awards eligibility instead of it just being about making the best movie? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2026

The reaction followed conversations about how the Oscars' inclusion rules are used for Best Picture films. The rules were introduced in 2020 and fully applied from the 2024 awards, with the aim of encouraging more diversity across cast and crew without setting strict quotas.

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Even so, they have often become a subject of politically charged online conversation and are frequently described in ways that don't match how they actually work.

Musk Targets Oscars Inclusion Rules Over 'The Odyssey'

Musk took aim at the Academy on X after casting details for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey circulated.

The film, which has not yet been released, includes Lupita Nyong'o in its cast. Musk wrote that Nolan had 'desecrated the Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award' and later posted, 'Who specifically is the asshole who added DEI lies to Academy Awards eligibility instead of it just being about making the best movie?/

Chris Nolan desecrated the Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 15, 2026

The Academy has not issued a public response to Musk's comments.

The inclusion standards he criticised are not strict rules about who must be cast or what a story must include. Instead, films qualify by meeting at least two of four areas, which cover things like on-screen representation, behind-the-scenes crew, industry training programmes, and studio leadership.

A film can still qualify even if its cast does not meet specific diversity targets, as long as it meets the requirements in other parts of the system, such as production teams or studio programmes. The rules were brought in gradually and have already been applied to recent Best Picture winners, including Oppenheimer and Anora.

How the Oscars' Inclusion Rules Actually Work

According to Variety, the Academy's Representation and Inclusion Standards are often simplified online, but they are more flexible than many critics suggest. A film only needs to meet two out of four categories, so it does not have to satisfy every requirement to be eligible for Best Picture.

Standard A examines who appears on screen, whether through casting from underrepresented groups or through stories focused on those communities. Standard B focuses on the people who work behind the camera, including directors, producers, and crew. Standard C covers paid training and apprenticeship schemes run by studios and distributors. Standard D examines inclusion in studio leadership, including marketing and distribution.

Standards C and D apply to the studio or distributor rather than individual films. This means that if a company meets those rules, they apply across all of its films, not just one project at a time.

According to the Academy's own assessment, no Best Picture winner in its 98-year history would have failed under these rules. That includes older films like Titanic and Schindler's List, as well as recent winners such as Oppenheimer.

Oscars and Supposed 'DEI' Rules

Musk's comments expose a common misunderstanding of how the system works.

The rules were introduced to encourage industry participation, but they do not set fixed quotas or automatically exclude films based on specific casting choices.

Instead, they are designed as a flexible system that reflects how films are already made across casting, production, and studio operations. Different films can meet the requirements in different ways, and many already do without changing their core story or cast.

The Academy has not responded to Musk's comments, and no changes to the rules have been announced. As The Odyssey continues production ahead of its 2026 release, discussion about the casting and the awards system is likely to continue, even though the rules themselves remain the same.