Elon Musk faced sharp MAGA criticism over his support for H-1B visas in late 2024 before shifting to near-daily posts on Whiteness and race, a pattern that continued into 2026. The Tesla and SpaceX chief, once a key Trump ally, defended the skilled worker programme as essential for American innovation only to encounter fierce backlash from the nationalist wing of the movement.

Analyses of his X activity later showed a sharp rise in commentary on racial themes as of mid-2026.

The H-1B Visa Dispute Erupted Over Christmas 2024

In December 2024 Musk declared that the reason he and others built major companies was because of H-1B, telling critics to take a big step back and adding he would 'go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot possibly comprehend'.

The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B.



Take a big step back and FUCK YOURSELF in the face. I will go to war on this issue the likes of which you cannot… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2024

The comments came after far-right figures attacked the appointment of an Indian-born adviser and the visa system itself. Steve Bannon labelled the programme a 'total and complete scam' that undercuts American workers.

Musk, who previously held an H-1B visa, argued there was a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent in the United States.

Critics within MAGA circles accused tech leaders of prioritising foreign labour, with some posts targeting Indian professionals who form the majority of recipients. Musk later acknowledged the programme was broken and needed major reform, including higher salary thresholds to make overseas hiring more expensive.

The episode exposed a clear split between Silicon Valley supporters of Trump and the traditional base focused on America First priorities, with the online exchanges growing heated over several days.

Musk Increases Posts on Race and Whiteness From Late 2025

An analysis found that from October 2025 to mid-April 2026 Musk posted about race nearly daily, on 166 out of 197 days, with around 850 posts on the topic, nearly triple the previous rate.

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More than half used the word white. In January he wrote that 'Whites are a rapidly dying minority'.

Whites are a rapidly dying minority https://t.co/Kvoe9YO5Ys — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2026

Another post stated there has been unrelenting hate and poisonous propaganda in the West against anyone White, straight or male, adding no more guilt trips.

The Nation noted that this increase followed the earlier friction over visas and a temporary cooling with parts of the right.

Musk's comments included concerns about demographic change and perceived threats to White people. The volume of such posts marked a notable change in his online output during that period and drew both support and criticism from different quarters.

Observers Note the Timing of the Change

The shift came after the intense online civil war over immigration policy within Trump's coalition. Some on the right welcomed the new focus on racial issues, while others among Musk's earlier supporters expressed discomfort at the volume. By summer 2026 posts continued to address related themes including re-migration.

Musk has maintained that his companies hire based on merit across races and that he is not racist. As of August 2026 the pattern of commentary remains a feature of his public statements on X, coinciding with ongoing policy debates.

The original dispute over skilled visas highlighted lasting tensions in the MAGA movement between economic globalists in tech and nativist voices. Musk's subsequent emphasis on race issues has kept him aligned with segments of that base even as debates over immigration policy persist under the Trump administration.