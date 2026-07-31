Elon Musk and streamer Sneako have reignited their online feud after Musk backed calls for the influencer's deportation over a post about migrants entering Spain's Ceuta enclave.

The latest clash began when Sneako shared a post about thousands of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain's Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa. He captioned the now-deleted post: 'The rest of Europe next inshallah.'

The remark quickly drew backlash from critics who accused him of celebrating mass migration into Europe. Australian activist Drew Pavlou responded by calling for Sneako to be deported. Musk then entered the exchange, writing that Sneako 'will be' deported.

He will be — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2026

The comment immediately raised eyebrows because Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, was born in New York to Haitian and Filipino parents and is widely reported to be a US citizen.

Sneako Replies With 'Come and Get Me'

Sneako did not back down. Quoting Musk's post, the streamer wrote: 'Come and get me.'

He also attached a screenshot of an email exchange between Musk and Jeffrey Epstein, escalating the dispute from a migration row into a direct personal attack. The screenshot appeared to reference emails released as part of the US Justice Department's Epstein-related document disclosures.

The message was sent by Epstein to Musk, saying 'thanks for the tour,' reportedly following a February 25, 2013, lunch and partial visit at SpaceX headquarters.

Musk has not publicly responded to Sneako's Epstein screenshot in the exchange.

The latest spat follows a similar row earlier this month, when Sneako posted a viral clip declaring New York City an 'Islamic Republic.' Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones replied by demanding that Sneako be deported. Musk answered Jones with a simple: 'Yes.'

Sneako then fired back by telling Musk to 'go back to South Africa' and challenged him to a debate over which of them was more harmful to America.

'I will renounce my U.S. citizenship if Elon Musk can properly explain in conversation why I am more harmful to America than him,' Sneako wrote. 'One hour, one-on-one, poll decides the winner. If I win, he goes back to South Africa.'

After returning from a trip abroad, Sneako also mocked the deportation talk by saying he had re-entered the United States without issue.

Fuentes Jokes About Tesla and GOP Votes

Commentator Nicholas J. Fuentes also weighed in, joking that removing Sneako could motivate people to buy Teslas and support Republicans. The joke added another layer to a feud already shaped by migration politics, online nationalism and the personal loyalties of Musk's right-wing audience.

Sneako is single-handedly making everyone hate Muslims again.



His current arc is doing more damage to their reputation in America than 9/11.



I almost feel bad for the other Muslims. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) July 28, 2026

Musk's supporters claim Sneako's posts were reckless and inflammatory. Sneako's followers, however. think Musk's deportation comments were absurd because a US-born citizen cannot simply be deported over a social media post.

Musk and Sneako occupy overlapping corners of the same online right-wing ecosystem. Musk has spent recent years turning X into his main political weapon, boosting anti-immigration arguments, attacking liberal institutions and positioning himself as a defender of Western civilisation.

Sneako, meanwhile, moved from lifestyle and reaction content into a harder-edged political lane built around Islam, masculinity, race, migration and open contempt for mainstream conservatism.