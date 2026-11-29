Elon Musk's claim that no children died because of USAID cuts has faced renewed scrutiny following reports of maternal and child deaths in South Sudan.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof challenged the billionaire's assertion in an opinion column published on 28 November 2026.

The dispute follows Musk's involvement in the Trump administration's efforts to reduce foreign assistance through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in 2025. Musk has repeatedly denied that the funding reductions resulted in deaths.

Writing from Aweil, South Sudan, Kristof said Musk had declined an invitation to accompany him on an African reporting trip. Separately, a South Sudanese health worker offered to show the billionaire the graves of children who reportedly died after losing access to medication.

Elon Musk Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over USAID Cuts in South Sudan

In his opinion column, Kristof recounted conversations with bereaved families and healthcare workers affected by reductions in American humanitarian assistance.

Margret Jokudu, who previously worked with children living with HIV, described what she would show Musk if he visited South Sudan.

'I will take him to where the graves are, for this is the impact of his cuts,' Jokudu said. 'Maybe he will shed a tear on these graves.'

Kristof reported that a government clinic in Gabat lacked antibiotics, aspirin, hand sanitiser and running water. He separately documented the closure of a maternity facility in Halbul following the withdrawal of American assistance.

Among those he interviewed was a widower who lost his wife and newborn after she gave birth at home. Another family described losing a teenage mother and her baby.

IBTimes UK cannot independently establish the precise medical causes of the individual deaths described in Kristof's column.

A December 2025 ProPublica investigation found that World Relief's clinics helped save over 500 lives in three months using treatments including intravenous fluid bags costing

Musk defended the funding reductions during a 23 July 2026 interview with The Economist. He rejected claims that the cuts had caused deaths, arguing that private charitable foundations possessed sufficient resources to provide alternative funding.

Elon Musk's USAID Claims Contrast With Global Health Research

US President Donald Trump's executive order of 20 January 2025 established a 90-day review of foreign development assistance, citing efficiency and alignment with American foreign policy objectives.

However, a 2025 study published in The Lancet warned that sustained reductions in USAID funding could have substantial consequences for global mortality.

Researchers projected more than 14 million additional deaths worldwide by 2030, including approximately 4.5 million children under five.

The estimated mortality range was between 8.5 million and 19.7 million additional deaths. These figures are conditional statistical projections, not recorded fatalities.

Meanwhile, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, warned on 5 November 2026 that deteriorating essential services threatened approximately 150,000 displaced people in South Sudan's Bentiu and Malakal camps.

Funding shortages and the withdrawal of humanitarian organisations have undermined access to clean water, sanitation and primary healthcare.

MSF reported more than 14,000 cholera cases nationwide between January and September 2026. The organisation identified declining international assistance as a growing concern, rather than attributing the outbreak exclusively to USAID cuts.

Patrick Mayen Biel, MSF's outreach manager in Bentiu, warned that vaccination alone would not adequately protect displaced communities.

'Without sustained access to safe drinking water, functioning latrines, and adequate sanitation, people will remain at risk of future outbreaks,' he said.

MSF has urged international donors to address funding shortages and maintain essential humanitarian services before conditions deteriorate further.