It took Canadian MP Leah Gazan roughly two seconds to rattle off 16 characters that would dominate social media for the next 48 hours. Speaking at a press conference in Ottawa on 8 April, the New Democratic Party member for Winnipeg Centre condemned Budget 2026 for slashing $7 billion (£5.3 billion) from Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations. But it was not the funding figures that went viral.

'They provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+,' Gazan said, delivering the acronym without hesitation or notes. Footage of the moment, shared by Juno News, was viewed millions of times within hours.

The acronym stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual. The plus sign covers identities not explicitly listed. It is not a new coinage. The Canadian government's own 2021 National Action Plan uses the term throughout. But hearing it spoken aloud in a single breath landed differently.

The trajectory from 'gay' to a 16-character acronym spans decades. What began as LGB in the late 1980s gained a T in the 1990s as the transgender rights movement grew, then a Q for 'queer' and 'questioning.' Canada went further, placing '2S' for Two-Spirit at the front of its official terminology.

Gazan's version bolted 'MMIWG' onto the beginning, tying the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women directly to the broader identity framework.

NDP MP Leah Gazan condemns Budget 2026 for cutting $7B from Indigenous Services Canada and Crown Indigenous relations.



"They provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA ," she said.



"Rates of violence are increasing, and the PM is turning a blind eye." pic.twitter.com/G0QfVjNpNB — Juno News (@junonewscom) April 8, 2026

Indigenous Groups Warn of Expiring Funds Behind the Acronym

Gazan was not speaking alone. She appeared alongside leaders of Indigenous women's organisations who had gathered to press the federal government over expiring budgets tied to the National Inquiry's 231 Calls for Justice, CBC News reported.

Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, president of the National Family and Survivors Circle, told reporters the organisation's core funding of $840,000 (£635,000) from the previous fiscal year had expired at the end of March with no confirmation of renewal. Josie Nepinak, president of the Native Women's Association of Canada, said allowing that funding to lapse 'undermines progress, disrupts essential services and places lives at risk.'

'Ending this violence requires more than words,' Nepinak said. 'It requires action, accountability, and leadership.'

Gazan also criticised what she called contradictory spending priorities, noting the government had committed $13 billion (£9.8 billion) to military spending while cutting Indigenous services.

Viral Clip Draws Criticism From Musk and US Politicians

Seriously would have been an implausible comedy routine even from circa 2010 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2026

The backlash was swift. Elon Musk reposted the clip on X, writing that it 'would have been an implausible comedy routine even from circa 2010.' In a follow-up post, he wrote: 'Canada is cooked.' Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders added: 'I think they're just adding letters to mess with us at this point,' Newsweek reported.

One user's post calling the acronym a 'new super strong password' was viewed over 1.4 million times. Gazan later restricted replies on her own X post, where she used the shorter Canadian standard, 2SLGBTQQIA+.

Canada has been here before. In 2017, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario drew similar ridicule for advertising an inclusiveness training session under the banner 'LGGBDTTTIQQAAPP.'

The episode has resurfaced a tension linguists and advocacy groups have wrestled with for years. Expanding an acronym signals that previously invisible groups are being recognised. But at a certain length, the term risks becoming opaque to the public whose support is needed. Some organisations have moved toward broader umbrella phrases. The US National Institutes of Health, for instance, adopted 'gender and sexual minority' as an alternative.

Gazan, who is of Lakota, Jewish and Chinese descent and has represented Winnipeg Centre since 2019, has not publicly addressed the online reaction.

Whether the acronym helped or hindered her cause is a matter of perspective. The $7 billion (£5.3 billion) funding question she raised, however, remains unanswered.