Garmin has introduced the CIRQA Smart Band, marking the company's first screen-free wearable designed to help users monitor their health and fitness without the constant interruptions of a display.

The new device combines advanced wellness tracking, fitness monitoring and up to 10 days of battery life, while requiring no subscription for its core features.

The launch expands Garmin's wearable portfolio with a product aimed at people who want detailed health insights without spending more time looking at another screen.

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band With Distraction-Free Design

Unlike traditional smartwatches, the Garmin CIRQA Smart Band does not feature a display.

Instead, it records health and fitness data around the clock, with users accessing their information through the Garmin Connect app on a compatible smartphone.

Garmin said the screen-free design is intended to minimise distractions while still providing the health and performance metrics the brand is known for.

According to Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing, the device complements the company's existing smartwatch range and offers users another way to monitor their wellbeing throughout the day.

The company also highlighted that the smart band requires no subscription for its standard health and fitness features, allowing users to access their data through Garmin Connect without recurring costs.

Garmin CIRQA Smart Band Price and Availability

The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band is available now with a suggested retail price of $199.99 (roughly £150).

While Garmin does not charge a subscription for the smart band's primary tracking capabilities, users who choose to connect the device to the FDA-cleared Natural Cycles birth control app will require a separate Natural Cycles subscription.

The wearable supports both iPhone and Android smartphones through the Garmin Connect app, where users can review health data, edit automatically detected activities and monitor long-term fitness trends.

Focus on Everyday Health Tracking

The Garmin CIRQA Smart Band offers continuous health monitoring throughout the day and night.

Its key features include wrist-based heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy monitoring, Pulse Ox, stress tracking and skin temperature tracking.

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Users can also gain a detailed picture of their sleep through sleep stages, sleep score, heart rate variability, respiration tracking and automatic nap detection.

Garmin said these insights are designed to help users better understand recovery and overall wellbeing.

The smart band also includes women's health features, allowing users to track menstrual cycles and pregnancy.

Skin temperature data collected during sleep can also help provide improved period predictions and past ovulation estimates when used within Garmin Connect.

Fitness Features With More Than 80 Activities

Beyond daily health monitoring, the Garmin CIRQA Smart Band supports fitness tracking across more than 80 activities, including running, walking and yoga.

Users can manually start a favourite activity using the single side button, while the device can also automatically detect and record a variety of exercises.

Garmin has included several advanced performance metrics typically found on its premium wearables.

These include Training Readiness, VO2 Max, HRV Status, Training Status, Workout Benefit and Recovery Time, helping users better understand how their bodies respond to exercise.

For outdoor activities, the smart band can connect to a compatible smartphone's GPS for more accurate tracking.

LiveTrack is also available, allowing friends and family to follow a user's location in real time during supported activities.

Garmin CIRQA Smart Band Battery Life and Comfort

Garmin said the CIRQA Smart Band delivers up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, reducing the need for frequent charging.

Designed for all-day wear, the device features a lightweight fabric band available in colours including Citron Gray, Mauve, French Gray, Dark Olive, Captain Blue, French Blue and Black.

It can be worn on either the wrist or upper arm, depending on the activity or the user's sleeping preferences.

With its combination of screen-free operation, advanced health monitoring and long battery life, the Garmin CIRQA Smart Band gives users another option in Garmin's growing range of connected fitness devices.