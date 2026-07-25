As New York prepares to mark 25 years since the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks, hundreds of relatives of victims are urging organisers not to allow New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to attend the annual Ground Zero commemoration. The petition, which organisers say has attracted more than 1,100 signatures, including at least 300 relatives of victims.

According to the petition's organisers, over a thousand people have signed the appeal within days of its launch, including at least 300 family members of victims. They argue that the anniversary should remain focused on honouring those who lost their lives rather than becoming overshadowed by political disputes. The petition asks the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to reconsider whether Mamdani's attendance would reflect the spirit of the ceremony.

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Families Say Ceremony Should Remain Above Politics

Giovanni Galante, whose wife Grace Catherine Galante was among the 2,977 people killed in the attacks, is one of the petition's organisers.

Galante said that the campaign is based on what supporters view as Mamdani's public record, stating that he has failed to fully recognise the scale of the 9/11 tragedy and has been linked to individuals whose comments about the attacks have drawn criticism.

'Our objection is based on his public record — his failure to meaningfully acknowledge the horror of that day, and his employment of, support for, or association with individuals who have minimized 9/11, defended terrorists, or even suggested America 'deserved' the attacks,' Galante noted, adding that 11 September 'is sacred to us.'

'It is not political, and it is not a platform for those connected to such views. His presence would be deeply hurtful and inappropriate — like an unwelcome guest at a deeply personal ceremony.'

The petition urges organisers to consider whether inviting Mamdani to take part would be consistent with the ceremony's purpose and the wishes of the families most deeply affected by the attacks. 'Given these concerns, we respectfully ask that the organizers carefully consider whether Mr. Mamdani's participation would align with the intention of the ceremony and the expectations of the families most directly affected by the tragedy,' the petition says.

Memorial Organisers Defend Non-Political Tradition

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum said its annual commemoration has long been kept free from political messaging. A spokesperson, Julie Wood, explained that elected officials from across the political spectrum, including sitting presidents, governors and New York City mayors, have traditionally attended the ceremony as observers rather than participants.

'Government officials from across the political spectrum, including every sitting president, governor, and mayor since 9/11, have attended the ceremony simply to bear witness — they do not deliver remarks and are asked to remain in a designated area,' Wood stated, per The New York Post.

Monica Iken-Murphy, a founding trustee of the museum, said she had signed the petition but stressed her position was not politically motivated. According to her, only politicians who had been involved in the recovery and healing efforts from the beginning should stand alongside victims' relatives at the landmark 25th anniversary ceremony.

'I don't want families to feel uncomfortable. Others can come a different day, but let the families have their time,' she said. Iken-Murphy's husband Michael Iken was among the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The memorial has not indicated that it intends to alter its longstanding practice regarding attendance by elected officials.