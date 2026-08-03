Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp reportedly left intense private notes for the president suggesting he was punishing her, according to startling claims by author Michael Wolff.

Executive assistant Harp sparked severe internal security alarms after veteran biographer Wolff alleged that she left a series of intense private messages suggesting the president was 'punishing' her.

Speaking alongside journalist Joanna Coles on the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump's Head while promoting his latest investigative work All or Nothing, Wolff revealed that executive assistant Natalie Harp, widely nicknamed the 'human printer' for constantly shadowing Donald Trump with news clips and documents, communicated through correspondence that crossed into deeply personal and erratic territory.

According to the author, these private notes triggered confidential security warnings from the Secret Service, who reportedly flagged the intense psychological dependency as a potential risk within the inner circle.

While independent verification of security interventions remains unavailable, the sensational claims cast a harsh spotlight on the unique personal dynamics and high-stakes environment operating within the highest echelons of modern political power.

Early Private Notes Sent to Donald Trump

Pertinently, scrutiny over Harp intensified last month following the release of Regime Change, a book by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

That investigation claimed the aide, who is in her 30s, had a habit of leaving private notes for the president in his personal spaces.

In one such message, she reportedly told him that he was all that mattered to her. She quickly developed a reputation for being ever-present, shadowing Trump during meetings, public events, and his golf games. This news came after Karoline Leavitt accidentally humiliated Trump when critics pressed her about his alleged diaper use.

Separately, Harp's closeness to Trump has also drawn unfounded 'diaper nurse' and 'side piece' jibes from internet users.

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Author Claims Natalie Harp Sent Strange Notes

Michael Wolff has now escalated the narrative considerably. While discussing his book All or Nothing on the Daily Beast podcast Inside Trump's Head with journalist Joanna Coles, the author teased details that push the boundaries of an already unusual professional relationship.

Wolff claimed he obtained a set of notes Harp had written to the president, describing them bluntly as 'mash notes' and love letters.

According to the author, the notes caused a 'major kerfuffle' involving the Secret Service, who reportedly warned aides that they saw Harp as a danger to herself and to Trump, though Wolff was unclear on whether that warning ever reached the president himself.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims regarding security interventions. Yet the picture Wolff paints is undeniably vivid.

He described Harp as a 'human printer,' a moniker she arguably took far too literally, earning the nickname for famously following Trump around with a printer to hand him laudatory information.

Bizarre Notes Suggested Donald Trump Punishing Her

Tucked within those daily piles of flattering press clippings were deeply personal messages. Wolff claimed Harp referred to Trump as the 'Alpha and the Omega,' asking what she would be without him.

Then, according to Wolff, the language shifted into strange territory that suggested he was 'punishing' her. When pressed on this bizarre detail, the author admitted he did not want to delve too deeply into the specifics of the punishment rhetoric.

Coles challenged the author during their interview, suggesting the messages might simply be motivational notes designed to stroke the ego of a demanding boss. Wolff flatly rejected that innocent interpretation.

He countered that the underlying tone strongly inferred a desire for a romantic entanglement, clarifying this was his summarised interpretation rather than a direct quote, though theorising she ultimately wanted to 'climb into bed' with the politician.

Whether these newly publicised notes represent standard high-stress political fandom or something far more complex, the ongoing narrative ensures that the inner workings of Trump's administrative team remain a focal point of intense public scrutiny.

As the presidential cycle progresses, the boundaries between professional staffing and personal devotion in political circles will undoubtedly face continued examination.