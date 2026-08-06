Newly appointed Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since assuming the role of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as per confidential intelligence assessments, is awaiting prosthetic leg implantation after he sustained life-altering injuries, including severe facial disfigurement.

Khamenei, 56, has maintained total public isolation, communicating exclusively through written directives and restricted channels. This prolonged absence has intensified international speculation regarding his physical condition and administrative capacity.

While independent intelligence briefings and regional whistleblowers have detailed extensive medical interventions, state health officials have alternatively characterised his condition as minor, creating an information vacuum at the heart of Tehran's power structure.

Presidential Admissions and Administrative Friction

The ongoing leadership vacuum and the supreme leader's physical isolation have created operational strains within Tehran's governing apparatus.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly acknowledged that direct interaction with Khamenei has become 'very difficult at the moment', highlighting the logistical hurdles facing the executive branch.

In frank televised remarks, Pezeshkian condemned the military escalation that killed former leaders and senior scientists, questioning the strategic rationale behind the Western campaign.

Pezeshkian reflected on the death of Ali Khamenei during the war with the United States and Israel, saying: 'The moment they struck, I felt that this had happened.'

Criticising the strikes, he added: 'For what reason did they kill our leader? What crime did our commanders and scientists commit that warranted their deaths? No matter how much I think about it, I see no logic in it.'

He also revealed that 12 out of 13 members of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) voted in favour of a memorandum of understanding with the United States.

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How is Mojtaba Khamenei?

After much speculation on Khamenei's health, top Iranian officials told the New York Times that the new supreme leader had been gravely wounded but that he was mentally in good health.

According to the health report, his face and lips were badly burnt, making speech difficult; however, one of his hands was operated on and is slowly regaining functionality. Khamenei reportedly required plastic surgery on his face and is waiting on a prosthetic leg.

There are currently conflicting reports on the Supreme Leader's health status. In May, Iran said that Khamenei was suffering from just a 'small scratch behind his ear,' but the initial reports had stated he suffered life-altering injuries in US-Israeli attacks.

Factional Fractures and the Battle for Control in Post-War Tehran

Beneath the carefully curated facade of state unity, Iran's ruling establishment is grappling with profound internal friction.

The sudden transition of power following the wartime assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the elevation of his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, has catalysed an intense struggle between pragmatic technocrats and hardline security factions.

Analysts note that the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian has found itself increasingly sidelined, locked in a silent turf war with entrenched elements of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over key executive decisions and economic policy.

In May, President Pezeshkian was reported to have argued that he could no longer fulfil his constitutional responsibilities and had asked to step down immediately. A report by an Iranian media site on Monday said that Khamenei had warned Pezeshkian that he (Khamenei) would accept the Iranian president's resignation if he resubmitted it.

Tensions boiled over following the controversial backing of high-stakes diplomatic memos, exposing deep ideological splits within the Supreme National Security Council.

While reform-leaning figures within the government have pushed for pragmatic concessions to ease biting economic isolation, hardline cadres view any deviation from revolutionary orthodoxy as an existential threat.

Reports of administrative walkout threats and sharp reprimands from the supreme leader's inner circle highlight a system straining under the weight of post-conflict reconstruction.

As the regime attempts to project stability through strict street deployments and controlled information blackouts, the underlying battle for policy direction threatens to widen the fissures at the very heart of the clerical state.