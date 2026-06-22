A school shooting in the Philippines left three students dead and five others injured after two armed minors allegedly opened fire inside a high school in Tacloban City on Monday morning.

Authorities said one suspect was arrested at the scene while local residents helped police track down and capture a second teenager who fled after the attack.

The shooting occurred at San Jose National High School in Barangay San Jose, a campus attended by more than 1,500 students. Investigators are still working to determine a motive, while shocked residents and officials grapple with one of the country's deadliest school attacks recently.

Locals Help Police Capture Second Suspect

Police said the attack unfolded at around 9 am on 22 June inside San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, Leyte province.

The two suspects were both reportedly minors, with one identified as a 15-year-old Grade 9 student enrolled at the school. Authorities said the pair were armed with a .38-calibre revolver and a 9mm pistol.

WATCH: Residents of San Jose District in Tacloban City help authorities apprehend the second suspect in the shooting incident at San Jose National High School on Monday (June 22, 2026) morning, which left at least three students dead and five others injured.



The first suspect, a... pic.twitter.com/gt6F2cyF7z — Philippine News Agency (@pnagovph) June 22, 2026

According to reports, responding officers quickly apprehended one suspect. The second fled the area but was later captured with the help of local residents who assisted police during the search.

Philippine National Police confirmed that both suspects are now in custody and that manhunt operations have concluded.

The involvement of local residents became one of the most talked-about aspects of the aftermath, with community members working alongside officers as authorities raced to secure the area following the deadly shooting.

Police have not disclosed exactly how residents helped identify or locate the suspect, but officials confirmed that civilian assistance played a role in bringing the manhunt to a swift conclusion.

Three Students Killed And Five Others Wounded

Authorities said three students died in the shooting while five others suffered injuries. According to reports, emergency responders rushed the wounded victims to nearby medical facilities as police secured the campus.

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Officials have not yet publicly released the names of the victims or additional details about their injuries.

Meanwhile, classes across the San Jose District were suspended following the attack as investigators continued processing the crime scene and school officials worked to support students and families.

Tacloban City Vice Mayor Raymund Romualdez urged residents to remain calm while authorities investigate the incident. Local officials have also called for support for affected families as the community mourns the loss of three students.

Investigation Focuses On Motive

Authorities have not yet identified a motive for the shooting, but the ongoing investigation is reportedly trying to establish what went wrong.

According to reports, investigators are examining evidence, including reports that one suspect had previously posted a photograph showing firearms before the attack. Police have not indicated whether the shooting was targeted, gang-related, or linked to any broader ideological motive.

The investigation remains active as authorities interview witnesses, students, teachers and family members.

Rare School Shooting Shocks The Philippines

School shootings remain relatively uncommon in the Philippines. Analysts often cite factors such as school security measures and stronger community ties as factors that have historically limited such incidents.

Recent cases have raised concerns about online radicalisation among young people, including several foiled plots involving teenagers allegedly influenced through internet communities and gaming platforms.

However, authorities have not suggested any connection between those incidents and the Tacloban shooting.

For many Filipinos, the attack has been a deeply unsettling reminder that schools are not immune to violence, even in a country where mass school shootings remain rare. With both suspects now in custody, investigators are focused on uncovering what led to Monday's tragedy and whether warning signs were missed before gunfire erupted inside the school.