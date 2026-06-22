A high-stakes diplomatic gamble in Switzerland could determine whether the West enters a major new military conflict in the Middle East.

Following a lengthy face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump, senior US lawmaker Lindsey Graham has detailed a dramatic contingency plan should current peace talks collapse.

If the current ceasefire breaks down, Washington is reportedly prepared to launch an immediate, forceful takeover of the world's most critical oil transit point.

Diplomacy Given One Last Chance

A diplomatic failure between Washington and Tehran will likely prompt Donald Trump to seize the Strait of Hormuz 'by force', Republican Senator Lindsey Graham predicted during a weekend television appearance.

While praising the president for sitting down with the regime, the South Carolina lawmaker ultimately doubted that the new 14-point memorandum of understanding, which set up a 60-day window to negotiate a permanent deal, would actually lead anywhere.

'I'd rather try diplomacy than take it off the table,' he told Margaret Brennan, moderator of CBS News' Face the Nation.

Without a diplomatic path through the MOU, the only remaining options are military conflict or alternative pressure tactics, he noted.

'Let's try this. Let's try a diplomatic solution. I think it's going to fail,' he added.

Graham Predicts Hormuz Takeover

The hawkish senator warned that a breakdown in negotiations would prompt Donald Trump to launch a military takeover of the Strait of Hormuz and 'obliterate' Iran if challenged.

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Reflecting on a lengthy face-to-face meeting on Friday, he explained: 'I spent four-and-a-half hours with President Trump, Friday. Here's what I think will happen next. If this deal fails, President Trump is going to take the Strait of Hormuz over by force.'

'Obliterate' Warning to Iran

'If Iran contests control of the Strait of Hormuz by the United States, we will obliterate them.'

Looking ahead, the South Carolina senator also forecast a major shift in military strategy if Hezbollah launches an offensive against Israel, warning that 'the new policy will be, we will attack Iran'.

Trump issued a public warning on Sunday to target the Islamic Republic with military strikes.

He also suggested imposing transit fees if America is forced to act as the 'guardian angel' of the strategic waterway, which historically handles roughly a fifth of the world's seaborne oil traffic each year.

Hezbollah Threat Could Trigger Response

A failure by Tehran to stop its militant proxies, specifically Hezbollah, from launching operations against Israel will prompt a devastating American military response, the president warned, promising to 'hit Iran very hard.'

Saudi-Israel Deal Back on Agenda

The senator also brushed past maritime security to envision a major diplomatic breakthrough, confidently asserting that Donald Trump will successfully welcome Saudi Arabia into the Abraham Accords in 'calendar year 2026' to normalise relations with Israel.

The lawmaker pointed out that a breakthrough between Israel and Saudi Arabia was nearly finalised right up until Hamas launched its 7 October 2023 offensive.

However, reviving those historic negotiations is impossible under current conditions, with the senator emphasising that such a feat 'can't happen until Iran's in a box'.

'Donald Trump is going to empower me and others to jump-start ... an effort to get Saudi to join Israel,' Graham went on.

'There will be accommodations made by Saudi and Israel. To Saudi and Israel, you have no better friend than Donald Trump.'